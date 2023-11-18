With Will Ospreay's free agency rapidly approaching, Dave Meltzer reveals the one trump card Tony Khan could play to keep him away from WWE.

At some point in the next six or so months, give or take, Will Ospreay will be making his debut for a new promotion as a contracted performer.

It could happen tomorrow – literally- at AEW Full Gear, it could happen when Impact Wrestling officially becomes TNA once more in January at Hard To Kill, or it could even happen at one of WWE's two biggest shows of 2024, the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania, both of which would generate a massive pop. All options are seemingly on the table, all three are seemingly possible, and no matter which option Ospreay picks, his very public free agency will generate discourse regarding whether or not he made the “right” decision.

Discussing the matter of Ospreay's free agency on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided some much-needed context regarding the open market's interest in the “Aerial Assassin's” services and how Tony Khan, if he's so inclined, could offer the former IWGP United Kingdom Champion a trump card the likes of which WWE simply won't guarantee.

“Tony Khan does have the one thing that he can offer Will (Ospreay) that WWE doesn't have,” Dave Meltzer said via Fightful.

“Money-wise, WWE can outbid him for money I think. Maybe not if Tony really wants him.

“But the one thing that AEW can do is, they've got Wembley and they've got a world championship, and there's an easy, natural, great storyline. There's a million ways to get to it.

“And WWE will not make that offer, I don't think. They're not gonna do Wembley this year… well maybe they will, but I don't think so. And moreover, I don't think that they can promise him a world championship.”

Would it be cool to see Ospreay win the AEW World Championship in the main event of All In 2024 in front of his countrymen at Wembley Stadium? In a word yes; Will Osprey is without a doubt one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the world today and could challenge Kenny Omega versus Kazushika Okada for the highest-rated match in Wrestling Observer history if TK picks the right opponent and sets the feud up just right. But is Ospreay worthy of such a promise? Well, to put it plainly, if Ospreay doesn't fall into that very elite camp, then what performer does?

Will Ospreay wants to wrestle at least one match in a TNA ring.

While it seems like the battle for Will Ospreay's free agent services will likely come down to AEW versus WWE, as those two companies have the money and platform needed to turn the “Commonwealth Kingpin” into a true international superstar, there is another promotion looking to make the “Billy Goat” their new Ace, TNA/Impact.

Granted, it's unlikely Impact will win this battle, as they simply lack the capital – financial and infrastructural – needed to woo Ospreay away from WWE or AEW, but that doesn't mean they couldn't get a taste of what he brings to the table. No, as Ospreay noted after defeating Josh Alexander, he would love to step into a TNA ring, much like some of his idols before him.

“Listen, if anybody knows the story of Will Ospreay, a 14-year-old Will was channel flicking around Sky and he saw the very first match I ever saw. Christopher Daniels/Samoa Joe/AJ Styles. That match made me want to become a professional wrestler and I wanted to come to IMPACT for a very, very long time. I'm very thankful to everybody for allowing me to come back because I honestly thought IMPACT was done. There was no saving IMPACT Wrestling, but that new ownership came along, and the talent backstage… It should be spoken loud and clear that the staff back there and all the roster are the reason why this place is thriving,” Will Ospreay said via Fightful.

“I didn't want to come to IMPACT Wrestling. I wanted to come to TNA Wrestling. Before I rounded this up, before February strikes, you better make sure that as much as I love IMPACT, I need to step foot in a TNA ring.”

Welp, that's that, right? Ospreay is going to Impact, and Tony Khan's new announcement is going to be Sami Callihan, right? Maybe, but more realistically, Ospreay simply wants a match in Impact before his new contract in February, which, assuming he's still working for NJPW in January, probably isn't too much of an ask at all got Hard To Kill, as Gedo has been very accommodating when it comes to sharing talent, especially when said performer is on their way out of the door.