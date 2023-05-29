A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

When AEW announced that FTR were going to wrestle the dynamic duo of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for the AEW Tag Team Championships at Double or Nothing, it left more than a few fans underwhelmed.

Sure, Lethal and company have carved out a strange little niche in AEW, going from an odd inclusion on weekly television into someone fans genuinely appreciate watching weekly on Dynamite, Rampage, and soon Collision, but going for championship gold, with Mark Briscoe as the social referee no less, maybe didn’t have the same weight as fans expected from a Double or Nothing Tag Team Championship match, which has featured some of the best tag team efforts in AEW history.

This match, however, was more of a spot fest than a technical masterclass, and frankly, the fans in attendance were better for it, as it resulted in a fun, fast-paced showdown that got the crowd – and JR on commentary – increasingly angry at the Sonjay Dutt, Karen Jarrett, and Satnam Singh for their extracurricular activities.

Starting off traditionally enough, with Briscoe vowing to call a clean match right down the middle, things rapidly devolved into chaos thanks to interference from the outside, with things taking a turn for the worse when Jarrett laid out the 13-time Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion with his signature guitar shot. From there, things further spiraled, with Karen notably hitting Aubrey Edwards with a guitar shot of her own before Briscoe recovered consciousness, recording a two count that Jarret really thought should have been a three. Getting in the ref’s face, Briscoe finally snapped and hit Jarrett, effectively ending his affiliation with the group, before counting the 1-2-3 for an FTR win via a Shatter Machine.

Would it have been cool to see Briscoe turn heel? You bet, but at his heart, Briscoe is a babyface, and aligning him with the babyface champs is the right call.