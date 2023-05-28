A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Though Double or Nothing maybe isn’t as highly anticipated as in years past, what with the announcements of All In II, Forbidden Door II, and the debut of Collision in Chicago, which may or may not feature the return of CM Punk, AEW’s top traditional Big 4 Pay-Per-View of the year is still loaded to the brink with interesting matches and unique angles, with 10(!) matches filling out the card if you count the one buy-in contest announced so far.

With all seven of the brand’s titles up for grabs and a few fun gimmick matches booked to serve as inflection points in long-standing feuds, Double or Nothing will likely be the most jam-packed wrestling event of the weekend, which, considering how many shows fans have to watch, is really saying something. So, without further ado, here are ten bold predictions for AEW Double or Nothing.

10. The Hardy Brothers kick off Double or Nothing in style

Though technically not on the proper Double or Nothing Card, this is the first time AEW fans have seen Jeff Hardy in an official Pay-Per-View match since all the way back in 2022 – fittingly enough, also at Double or Nothing – and only his second match back in the promotion since returning if you count the Firm Deletion. In order to capitalize on that return and the excitement surrounding it, Tony Khan needs to keep this a short-and-sweet greatest hits spotfest and give the people what they want: a certified Hardy Party.

Need further proof the Hardys are going to win? Hook has never lost an AEW match; this is a lock.

9. The House wins versus The Acclaimed

After keeping their Double or Nothing match a mystery through the go-home edition of Dynamite, the House of Black have found their new challengers in The Acclaimed, who have won their last six trios matches, including the Tres de Mayo Trios Battle Royal on May 3rd.

Could The Acclaimed win this match? Sure; the trio is still very over, and after giving the belts back to FTR, it would be foolish to put the team of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster back in the ring with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler any time soon. Still, after just introducing the House Rules match and drawing rave reviews from fans, cutting the concept now would feel premature, especially since, in Las Vegas, the house always wins.

"The House always wins, but never bet on black, because EVERYONE LOVES #TheAcclaimed!" @bowens_official wants to do some gambling in Vegas on Sunday!

8. Adam Cole is the Undisputed unsanctioned winner

On paper, the JAS have a numbers advantage heading into Double or Nothing up seven to three and thus should have the advantage in this unsanctioned match, where anyone can do pretty much anything.

… then again, Cole has Roderick Strong, the freakin’ “Homicidal, Suicidal, Genocidal, Death–Defying Maniac” Sabu, and the non-zero chance that Bobby Fish could run out of the crowd and go into business for himself, so it’s safe to assume Cole comes out on top of this one.

7. Taya Valkyrie finally dethrones Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill has been TBS Champion for 508 days; she’s 60-0 in singles competition, has successfully defended the strap on 24 occasions according to Cagematch, and, at Double or Nothing, she will finally be free of the network-branded title when Taya Valkyrie wins the most important match of her short-yet-sweet AEW career. Book it, TK.

6. The Elite keep the BBC without an Anarchy victory

The Blackpool Combat Club has been in every Anarchy in the Arena match since its inception in 2022, and they currently sit 0-1 after losing to The JAS last spring. At Double or Nothing 2023, the newly reformed Elite make that 0-2 with a statement win over Jon Moxley and company to give fans a highlight in Las Vegas.

Considering The Elite have a collective 8-3 collective record at Double or Nothing, with each act suffering a single loss, the odds are in Kenny Omega, “Hangman” Adam Page, and the Young Bucks’ favor to come out on top.

5. Jamie Hayter retains the AEW Women’s World Championship

Despite being out of action since all the way back on April 19th, it’s hard to imagine Jamie Hayter dropping the belt to Toni Storm, the woman she beat for the title at Full Gear 2022 in Newark, New Jersey, especially when she is arguably the least likely member of The Outcasts to hold gold behind Ruby Soho and the group’s leader, Saraya.

Unless Hayter needs to drop the belt for some other reason, and Tony Khan doesn’t want another Thunder Rosa situation on his hands, so this feels like a pretty clear title retention opportunity.

4. Wardlow wastes Christian Cage with help from the Four Horseman

Why is Wardlow wrestling Christian Cage at Double or Nothing? Frankly, beats me. Still, there is an opportunity to do something fun with the match, especially if, after finding himself outmatched by Luchasaurus and Edge’s friend, Arn Anderson calls in the reinforcements at the long-rumored return of the Four Horsemen, featuring Brock Anderson, Brian Pillman Jr., and a third – Richard Holliday? – coming to his defense.

If that happens, this match could be great; if not, it’ll probably be incredibly forgettable.

3. Mark Briscoe sides with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal after an FTR win

While it would be very bold to predict that Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal beat FTR outright for the belts, it’s not outside of the realm of possibility to imagine that after the match, Mark Briscoe decides to align with his long-time Ring of Honor buddies and turns on Dax and Cash in shocking fashion.

If that happens, things could get weird, as Briscoe has effectively stated he’s retired from traditional tag team action, but then again, why run a wrestling Pay-Per-View if you can’t shake things up for the future?

2. Jay White becomes the AEW International Champion

After 228 days and 22 successful title defenses, Orange Cassidy is tired; his hand hurts from throwing so many Orange Punches, his back hurts from so many Sattilite DDTS/Beach Breaks, and frankly, he’s just tired of being the unofficial workhorse of AEW.

Bold prediction: at Double or Nothing, he finally gets a break, and Tony Khan’s company gets a new champion in “Switchblade” Jay White, one of the most decorated performers in NJPW history who needs some AEW gold to legitimize his new team, Bullet Club Gold. Hey, what’s more international than a New Zealand-born performer who made his name in Japan?

1. MJF retains in the Four Pillars match

And last but not least, MJF retains. No pontificating, no swerves; the match will be good, and Maxwell Jacob Freedman will hold up his hand when it’s over.