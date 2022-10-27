Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks return to AEW television… sort of

After almost two months away from the ring, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have officially returned to AEW television… sort of.

That’s right, after rumor had it that the trio could return to AEW as soon as this week, in the final Dynamite in the month of October, AEW ran a 33-second promotional video that showed Omega and the Jacksons, Nick and Matt, in key moments throughout their runs in All Elite Wrestling, only, in a twist of fate that would make Thanos proud, the trio disappeared as if their part in the promotion’s history was being erased.

“Mr. Khan, I don’t feel so good.”

Now, as you probably already know and have been reminded of ad nauseam since that fateful day at the beginning of September, Omega and The Bucks were suspended from AEW following a backstage brawl in the back of the Now Arena in Chicago following a provocative media session by CM Punk. The Elite may or may not have knocked the door down, Ace Steele definitely bit Omega on the bicep, and all five members of the fight have been out of sight and out of mind in the eyes of AEW ever since.

So what’s the deal? Are The Elite heading back to AEW, maybe in time for Full Gear at The Rock in Newark, New Jersey? Or is this just a weird, meta way to comment on what went down without actually commenting on it as the promotion points forward into the future? Either way, it’ll be interesting to see if there’s a follow-up on the next edition of Dynamite or even on this week’s edition of Rampage.