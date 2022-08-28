Kenny Omega celebrates AEW Fight Forever’s massive Gamescom win

AEW is a wrestling company. Sure, they sell merch too and have an agreement to make action figures with Jazwares, but at its core, Tony Khan’s company is meant to be about producing the best possible in-ring action the world has to offer and produce live events that play well both to the fans in the arena and watching from home.

But deep down, Khan wants more. Call it the byproduct of employing a number of hardcore gamers like Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, Evil Uno, and “The Bunny” Allie, but AEW has sunk north of $10 million – according to Dave Meltzer – into producing the company’s first true console game”Fight Forever.” Modeled after games like “No Mercy” that were once fixtures of N64’s the world over, the game has been in development for what feels like forever and is slowly but surely approaching a release date announcement, which could come before the end of the year.

Will the game be worth the investment? Only time will tell, but after winning the Gamescom Award for Best Sports Game in Germany, it sure looks like the game might be worth the investment.

Omega specifically is very excited about Gamescom Award, retweeting the announcement from the AEW Games account and letting fans know that the win is”Really cool to see. Just as valuable as any title belt to me.”

Hyperbole? Eh, maybe a little bit, but at this point, it certainly can’t hurt to hype up AEW’s first game that has been years in the making and secure a few more wishlists for his troubles.