When the House of Black lost their AEW World Trios Championship belts to The Acclaimed at Wembley Stadium as part of AEW All In, it felt like a minor setback before a major future comeback for Malakai Black.

Sure, the faction hasn't been seen on AEW television since, as it's not too often a dominant trio will lose their trios team titles after a 175-day reign – defeating the greatest AEW World Trios Champions of all time, The Elite, to earn the titles no less – but with Julia Hart booked to wrestle Kris Statlander at WrestleDream in Seattle, fans assumed that Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews would be back in no time, even if the exact booking of the factions remained to be seen.

So naturally, when Black took to social media to deliver an expansive update on his physical health and why he hasn't wrestled many singles matches as of late in AEW, it turned more than a few heads around the professional wrestling universe.

“Something that I want to quickly address. And I understand this is always done from a perspective of caring, so before I say anything, I appreciate the fact that people care and that it comes from a good place,” Malakai Black said on Cageside Seats.

“About a year ago, I made a video about rehabbing a back injury that I had. The video shows the process, and I talk about overcoming that injury, strengthening my back, etc. After the video was posted, people started running with this idea that ‘Oh, he has a bad back and therefore A, B, or C,' which is not the case at all. And for some reason that has found its way back and again the narrative is, ‘Well, he's not had singles matches etc. because he has a bad back, he nearly retired because of it,' and none of these things are true.”

“Why am I not having singles matches? I don't know. I think it's because they want House of Black to do six-mans. I was not in six-mans to hide said non-existing injury.

“Rest assured, I do not have a bad back, and the reason I am home right now is because — well, due to a minor injury. I had a slight calf tear and a hyperextension in my knee, which is almost nursed back, and almost ready to go back on the road, etc. Again, I appreciate the concern, but the reality is that I'm fine, and you will see me sooner rather than later. But again, I appreciate the concern.”

When Black and company return to AEW, what will Tony Khan have lined up for them? Will the faction continue to work as a trio? Will Black go solo with King and Matthews working as his muscle/tag team specialists? Or will the House of Black continue to work as a trio even if it isn't necessarily what Black wants to do? Fans will have to wait to find out.

Dream Girl Ellie endorses Malakai Black as a trainer.

While Black has been absent from AEW television since All In, he hasn't been totally away from the ring, as the NXT/WWE/PWG/AEW stalwart has been keeping busy with his new wrestling school, which has been a labor of love over the past few months.

Sitting down for an interview with Fightful, indie stalwart Dream Girl Ellie revealed what it was like to learn under Black and his wife, Zelina Vega, at the Dark Arts Gym, and why the “King of the Black Throne” doesn't always get the credit he deserves.

“We've been there for two months, and he's only been training active wrestlers to get his footing. It's so crazy because you would think, with him, ‘Oh, I'm going to learn all these crazy spots and moves.' We worked on leg kicks and violence. He cares more about wrestling, but it's not just wrestling. There is so much psychology and so much that goes into it, ‘Oh, I'm not just going to have a match.' He's so smart. [Zelina] is too. They are geniuses when it comes to different things. ‘There are 18,000 different ways to leg kick someone, and I'll show you all of them.' His big thing is making us athletes, so we work out for two hours with him. He has a nutrition for us and all of these things to help us not just become better wrestlers, but become better athletes too, which is really cool. He wants every aspect to get better and not just ‘Let's just do a Canadian Destroyer,'” Dream Girl Ellie said via Fightful.

“He basically has it open seven days a week. Monday and Tuesday are training, where it's two hours of training and two hours of working out, strength and conditioning. The ring is in a gym. There is open ring where you can work on things you want to work on with him and he'll help with ideas. He does promos. Saturdays, his Muay-Thai coach comes in the morning and teaches Muay-Thai. Fridays, he does recovery with a bunch of stretches and spine decompression, just recovering your body from getting beat up all week and going to shows on weekends. He does all these things to help us become better athletes all around. We walked out (after the recovery class) with so much energy. We were there for three and a half to four hours and had so much energy because the recovery class is still a workout, but it's also getting blood flowing to places without wearing yourself out. We get there 30 minutes early, and he's like, ‘You're going to stretch, you're going to foam roll, and do these things to warm up your body because I'll be d*mned if you're going to get hurt during training or working out.' Injuries are bound to happen, but he doesn't want them happening at our school.”

Is Black about to become the new go-to trainer of future wrestlers like Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes before him? Only time will tell, but if Dream Girl Ellie and company start making waves with their new Muay-Thai-inspired offense, the Dark Arts Gym waitlist will only continue to grow.