When Rob Van Dam‘s run in Impact wrestling came to an end following a, shall we say, weird run as part of the “Cancel Culture” stable led by disgraced Pro Wrestling Guerrilla founder Joey Ryan, it seemed like the long-time WWE stalwart's career was winding down.

Sure, he still wrestled from time to time, working matches for Pro Wrestling Noah and any local promotion looking to sell a few tickets based on nostalgia, but his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame was meant to signify the end of the era for “The Whole F'n Show,” who, on the verge of 50, was likely finished being the high-flying, show-stopping, main event wrestling headliner he'd established himself as over his 30 years in the ring.

And yet, after working a few very popular matches in AEW as a special guest of noted ECW fan Tony Khan, RVD isn't looking to slow down any time soon, as he explained to Chris Van Vliet on Insight.

“Not really. I mean, you know, sometimes the thought goes through my head. If I'm having a bad travel day, for instance, I'm done, I hate this, I just want to be home, traveling sucks. I'll have those moments inside my head. But they usually don't last that long,” Rob Van Dam said via Fightful. “I used to think I was gonna retire. That was like several years ago, and I thought I was probably close to hanging the boots up. Now, I just don't even think I will. I think I'll be like Dory Funk Jr. and just [keep going], and I may quit taking bookings. But I don't think I'm gonna make a big deal out of being retired because the credibility of wrestlers retiring is so broad anyway. You know, so I don't [know]. Sabu used to say, it'd be cool if we did a retirement tour, and we went around the world and wrestled for all the companies that we've wrestled for. But the timing of that didn't work out too well, because he finished up before me.”

Could RVD land one final contract to round out his professional wrestling career, working as a throwback babyface who gets fans up for matches both on television and on Pay Per Views? Only time will tell, but based on Tony Khan's comments from the WrestleDream media call, where he said he'd “love” to have Van Dam back when the opportunity presents itself, things are looking up for the 52-year-old freelancer.

Rob Van Dam feels better now than during his final run in WWE.

Elsewhere in his conversation with Chris Van Vliet, Rob Van Dam was asked about his health and how concussions and smoking pot have affected his body.

Though RVD is still a 52-year-old with 30-plus years of wrestling experience on his resume, right now, he's doing well.

“I have absolutely no long-term damage from any of the concussions, regardless of what the fans will tell you. If you want to go by actual neurologist reports and testing and facts, I have no long-term concussion damage whatsoever. But if you want to go by the internet then apparently I can't hold two words together,” Rob Van Dam said via Wrestling Inc.

“I got my lungs scanned because I wanted to see what kind of condition they were in as a long-term cannabis smoker. I got the reports, I had one doctor read them and he was fairly vague. He said there's good … they're good, there's no sign of any abnormalities and they look healthy. I had another doctor look and was a little more specific and he said that my lungs are clear, that there's no scarring, which is what happens from cigarette smoke, and there's no inflammation or abnormalities and my lungs are healthy.”

So, if RVD is doing well, does he think he can keep going at a high level? In the opinion of the Battle Creek, Michigan native, the answer is a resounding yes, as he feels better now than he did during his 40s.

“I feel pretty good, and I feel better now in my 50s than I did in my 40s, by the way,” RVD said. “I had like back issues, and I went to Cedar Sinai [hospital] in 2012-ish because it was like the end of my Impact run. Anyway, [I had] compressed discs, bone spurs and arthritis, and bulging disc, and all this stuff. That stuff, it went away. It bothered me for so long, and now, and now it's like … I don't have the back issues that I used to have, so that's part of why I'm in such a good mood now and why I'm like, ‘Why retire?' because now body's feeling good.”

Will Rob Van Dam eventually hang up his boots? Sure thing, but for now, he's enjoying the ride while it lasts.