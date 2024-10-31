While much of the professional sports-watching world was engrossed in an incredibly dramatic Game 5 of the World Series, Tony Khan delivered an absolute heater of a “Fright Night” edition of Dynamite.

Do you want to see title changes? Well, say hello to your new AEW World Tag Team Champions, Private Party. How about drama? Well, Adam Cole certainly has something going on with the House of Black, and the feud between Kris Statlander and Mercedes Mone/Kamille is only heating up.

But in the end, the show will instead be remembered as the debut of the “All Mighty” Bobby Lashley, who has become the latest WWE Superstar to make the move from WWE to AEW in order to continue with his professional wrestling career.

Debuting in a curtain of shadows that dramatically parted ways to reveal his presence, Lashley marched down to the ring as the crowd went wild before absolutely unloading the clip on Swerve Strickland, who not only refused MVP's services but beat Shelton Benjamin on the show.

What does this mean for the future? Well, Strickland surely isn't going to be free of the faction any time soon, but in the meantime, it feels likely that the Hurt Syndicate will be looking for at least a few more recruits, as it's clear business is picking up for the supercharged faction.

Bobby Lashley calls the Hurt Business the most fun time of his career

So why, you may wonder, did Lashley leave WWE for AEW for another run with MVP? Well, during his appearance with K&S WrestleFest, Lashley laid it out pretty plainly: the Hurt Business was the best part of his career.

“It was my most fun time. Hurt Business was awesome because MVP was not in WWE at the time. Before, I was like, let me think of something I can do. I like the character where it was a mix of Suge Knight, Don King, and The Rock in (Ballers),” Lashley explained via Fightful. “If you took all those characters and squeezed them all together, that’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to do something where I’m managing people but being tough and fighting. The Rumble came and [MVP] walked in, I was like, ‘That’s him.’ When I was fighting, my boxing coach wore a shirt that had Hurt Business. I always thought the name was cool. When I get back into wrestling, I want to do the Hurt Business. I pulled Shelton aside and was like, ‘I really want to do this.’ I involved P [MVP] and we started talking about it. I called my boxing coach and out of respect, ‘Hurt Business, I want to use that in pro wrestling.’ He was like, ‘Done. Deal.’ When the shirts were made, I sent him a t-shirt.”

At 48, Lashley certainly has more wrestling behind him than in front of him, but why not enjoy what time he has left by being on television with some of his long-time friends in the pursuit of making future stars in AEW? Considering the alternatives, this really felt like the best option for everyone involved.