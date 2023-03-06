When the make-shift tag team of Orange Cassidy and Danhausen, technically wrestling under the Best Friends flag, were named as the final team for the Tag Team Fatal Fourway at Revolution alongside The Gunns, Triple J, and The Acclaimed, it came as a minor disappointment for fans desperate to see FTR make another run at the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Now sure, The Acclaimed are incredibly over and have the potential to become even more popular if their reign continues on, but FTR are widely considered the best tag team in the world right up there with The Usos and the Young Bucks. With only two more months left on their contracts before they hit free agency, why not really lean into the duo’s pedigree and either convince them to stay with another lengthy tag team run now that The Bucks are working trios matches or use their exit as a way to build a new star like oh so many promoters have done before?

Well, guess what? One way or another, it looks like that’s about to happen, as after retaining their titles at Revolution, pinning Danhausen for the 1-2-3, The Gunns were met with a very familiar song, signifying that the 7-star duo were back in AEW and looking for a fight.

Though the duo didn’t wrestle a second match on the spot, they did get in some shots before The Gunns ran away, leaving fans with a pretty incredible visual and Dax Harwood, somehow, with a bloody forehead.

Would it have been cool to see Gunns-FTR II at Revolution? Yes, the tag team match, though fun, had nothing on the AEW World Trios match earlier in the card, but if this ultimately leads to FTR regaining the straps and remaining indie guys for the foreseeable future, then so be it.