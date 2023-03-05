It’s here, it’s finally here: Revolution is upon us, AEW fans. Soon, fans will find out if Bryan Danielson will add the AEW World Championship to his already impressive resume, if The Gunns will go down as the shortest World Tag Team Champions in the promotion’s history, and which side Ruby Soho will ultimately fall on, Team Saraya or Team Jamie Hayter.

Though the show will look a little different from other AEW offerings, with only one match announced for Zero Hour – Mark Briscoe and the Lucha Brothers versus Ari Daivari and the Varsity Athletes – and a 60 Minute Ironman match to close out the evening, there are still eight matches on the main card with all but two titles – the TBS Championship and the All-Atlantic Championship – on the line, so fans should hunker down, get their wing orders in, and watch the four-ish hours of the best wrestling you’ll see all month.

Will there be upsets? With Tony Khan booking the show, potentially so. Will there be stunners? Sure, it is wrestling, after all. So why not gear up for the show with nine bold predictions for Revolution?

9. Mark Briscoe gets a hero’s welcome to San Francisco.

While this is the first AEW show in San Francisco and Mark Briscoe’s first Pay-Per-View with the promotion, fans have immediately fallen in love with the current Ring of Honor Champion. Pair him up with the Lucha Brothers, another fan favorite, and it’s not hard to imagine which team will have the crowd behind them on Zero Hour.

Fortunately, TK will probably give the people what they want and keep Briscoe undefeated in AEW.

8. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry buries Christian Cage.

After being stuck in somewhat of a holding pattern since Cage went on the shelf, JB needs a big win to get his AEW run back on track and send him toward his 2023 goal of winning an AEW Championship.

Could beating Cage in a Final Burial match make Perry into an unflappable star? No, not on its own, but it could close one door and send him onto something new, which, at this point, is desperately needed for his character development.

7. The Elite lose to House of Black.

The buildup for The Elite’s match with House of Black had been… strange. They haven’t wrestled any matches, have been on camera together for maybe a minute, and there wasn’t even a Being The Elite in the lead-up to Revolution to set up the feud further.

Could The Elite secure the win? Sure, and maybe they should, but based on the build-up, it feels like Khan is going the other direction, with The Elite again chasing after a strap that rightfully belongs to them.

6. Action Andretti joins the JAS.

When Chris Jericho takes the ring against Ricky Starks, the current members of the JAS won’t be allowed at ringside. But what about a new member?

For the sake of a bold prediction, what if Action comes down to the ring to help even the score should Jericho pull out Floyd or do something else dastardly, and instead of evening the odds, he instead further stacks the odds against “Stroke Daddy?” Will it happen? Probably not, but boy, that would be cool.

5. Ruby Soho joins The Outsiders.

Could Soho stay neutral in her match with Hayter and Saraya? Sure, but when Scott Hall and Kevin Nash joined WCW, Hulk Hogan didn’t immediately turn heel and form the nWo but instead waited for the perfect moment to get the most out of the turn.

When Saraya holds up the strap, and Soho spray paints a green L on Hayter, remember that lesson, brother.

4. “Hangman” Adam Page takes everything from Jon Moxley.

Heading into Revolution, Adam Page noted that Moxley couldn’t take anything away from him because he has nothing left to lose.

When the match comes to an end and the ring crew attempts to clean the blood off the mat before the next bout, expect “Hanger” to have his arm held high and maybe even set his sights on the winner of the main event match for good measure, too.

3. Wardlow gets his win back.

Samoa Joe has been a great dual TNT/ROH Television Champion, but Wardllw is super over and had a pre-existing feud with Powerhouse Hobbs. With Ring of Honor Television back, time to bring back “Mr. Mayhem.”

2. The Gunns retain their AEW Tag Titles.

While fans would love to see The Acclaimed get their titles back at Revolution, Khan seems to have a real thing for The Gunns, aka AEW’s answer to Dominik Mysterio, and may want to keep them on top to see if he can get fans behind them. With four teams in the match, this particular bout could have long-lasting ramifications for months to come.

1. MJF retains the AEW World Championship.

AEW has done everything to make it seem like “The American Dragon” can beat MJF at Revolution; Khan booked him for fantastic matches on television, gave him ample promo time, and even made the match a 60-Minute Ironman, aka the Danielson Special.

Still, MJF has only been the AEW World Champion for 106 days, which is a far cry from the 180-plus day reigns each of the first four title holders earned for their efforts. Whether you like MJF as Champion, hate MJF as Champion, or fall somewhere in between, it doesn’t feel like this rollercoaster ride is done just yet.