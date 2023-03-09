After going to war and really living up to his nickname in a Texas Death match at AEW Revolution, “Hangman” Adam Page was booked for an interview with Renee Paquette to discuss his marquee in-ring match and how it will affect his plans moving forward.

“Physically, I’ve been better, but my heart, my mind, my soul is well,” Page said. “On Sunday, I let that heart blacken and let it go to a place with absolutely no light because I wanted to and because I had to. And let that serve as a warning, ‘if you want to try me, if you want to push me, I’ll take you to h*ll. I will rip off your flesh, I will choke you until life all but leaves your body, and I’ll ride back out.”

When Paquette asked if the feud between Page and Moxley is officially done, “Hangman” finally weighed in on the matter.

“You know, I’ve given you a lot of flack for these interviews, and I owe you an apology, specifically for Sunday,” Page said. “I’m sorry for what you had to see. But if you want to blame somebody, don’t look at me, and as for Mox? After Texas Death, I’m finished.”

Welp, there you go, folks; Page has embraced playing a sort of “Man with no name”-style character as the man who won’t start a fight but has no problem finishing it in AEW, and he’s turning his attention to someone other than Moxley moving forward. Who will it be? Well, fans will have to tune in next week to find out.

Update: “Hangman” Adam Page and Jon Moxley got into it yet again in the penultimate segment of Dynamite. I guess the feud isn’t dead after all.