After going to absolute war against Evil Uno on the previous week of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley, still dripping blood from the bout, requested a camera crew and cut a promo on his Revolution foe “Hangman” Adam Page, and believe you me, it was absolutely vicious.

“Oh yeah, I can taste it, it tastes like victory! It tastes like life!” Moxley said. “That’s what I’m all about, living my life to the fullest. I’ve said it before, I am a sick man, I do this because I like it, alright? It is not something to be proud of. It is not something to aspire to. I live for this sh*t. I am not the kind of man who you want to go down a dark alley with when there’s only one of us coming out. Who do you think is going to come out, ‘Hangman?’ Huh? Who do you think is really going to come out?”

“Just remember, you wanted this. I tried. I tried to leave it alone. I beat you once, sent you to the hospital, barely breaking a sweat, and I get no credit for it. They said it was an accident. You beat me, I come back from the worst injury I’ve had in years. I come back from a concussion, and I beat you, I do the same thing you did to me, and I go and do that, and you get praise for it. You got flowers and awards for it, I didn’t get nothing. They told me it was fluke. They told me it wasn’t real. They told me it didn’t count. That’s what I’d say too if I got beat by a wrestling move that I learned in f***ing seventh grade.”

“This time, I will leave no doubt. ‘Hangman,’ you are a great wrestler, you are even a great man, but you are not the same animal as me! And there is only room for one of these animals in AEW. There is only one animal like me in this ecosystem, and I will die to protect what’s mine. See you Texas Death!”

Wow, how do you come back from that? Well, Page gave it his best try and, in doing so, made arguably the most contentious bout on the Revolution card all the more vicious.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Hangman” Adam Page responds to Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite.

Though he technically dropped the third match of their feud in Moxley’s home state of Ohio, it’s hard to argue that Page is heading into Revolution with a disadvantage. If anything, in the opinion of “The Cowboy,” the only thing he has to lose is the match, whereas Moxley has everything to lose and very little to gain.

“This Sunday is the finisher, the finale,” Page said. “’Hangman’-Mox, Texas Death! I talked to Dark Order today, and I don’t think he meant anything by it, but Alex said, ‘if this is the end of Mox and me, are we not even just a little bit afraid of losing?’ This match is all I’ve got left to lose. I had the AEW World Championship, and I lost that. I had another shot at it, Mox, and you took that away from me. You can’t take my friends away from me; you already beat Uno within an inch of his life last week. You can’t take my memory from me; it’s gone. You can’t take away the feeling in the tips of my fingers because it’s already gone, Mox. And you can’t take away my heart because you couldn’t carry it.”

“This Sunday, Jon, I take everything away from you. I take your spot at the top of the food chain. I take away your pride of blood and violence, and at the end of the throws of war (when), I, not you, I am left standing. And you’re right, I’m not the same kind of animal as you. I don’t enjoy violence, I hate it. I hate it to its core. But this Sunday, I will be the most violent and bloodthirsty son of a b*tch you’ve ever seen, not in spite of that but because of it. That is who I know I’ll have to be to beat you, and beating you is the last glamour of hope that I do have here, Jon, because this is Texas Death, and there’s only two ways out: either you live, or you die and I ain’t done living. Jon, after Sunday, you will never be the same.”

Folks, this match at Revolution isn’t going to be a wrestling bout; it’s gonna be a bloodbath.