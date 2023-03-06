Do you know how ex-AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page got his moniker? Well, back in his Ring of Honor days, Page famously wrapped a noose around Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns’ neck and hung him outside the ring, quite literally becoming a “hangman.” Though Page has largely abandoned bringing a rope and/or a noose down to the ring, instead embracing a more Willie Nelson-style of cowboy, after his Texas Death match at Revolution, the moniker isn’t going away any time soon.

Taking the ring for a match defined by violence, Page and his opponent, Jon Moxley, absolutely went at it, hitting each other with bricks, chains, barbed wire, barbed wire chairs, barbed wire boards, barbed wires forearms, and even barbed wire bodies, which doesn’t make a ton of sense from a practical perspective but certainly made for a violent visual.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After having his hand smashed by Moxley via a pair of bricks, Page found a level of brutality deep within his Virginian heart, with the “Hangman” hitting Moxley with a Buckshot Lariat before hanging him by the neck with a chain off the side of the ring before the second-ever AEW Champion tapped out and fell to the floor. Is this feud done? Did trying to break each other’s necks/hands/faces with bricks and scraping barbed wire down each other’s backs signal the end of the feud, or will Moxley only come back bigger, badder, and more violent after he licks his wounds? Either way, it’s clear AEW found a way to book an incredibly compelling feud without a title on the line, and Tony Khan would be wise to ride this wave into the future.