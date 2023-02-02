After securing a huge win over Darby Allin for the TNT Championship in the first AEW Dynamite of the month of February, Samoa Joe was riding high. Finally, after a month without his belt, the “King of Television” was complete once more, and the could reign over his kingdom in peace and harmony a la Thanos at the end of Infinity War.

Surely Joe was riding high and finally looked unburdened… for about 30 seconds. That’s right, just when it seemed like things were over, who but Wardlow, Joe’s former “WarJoe” tag team partner who he took the TNT Championship off of him in the first place at Full Gear and again beat at New Year’s Smash to retain the title heading into 2023, emerged from the back and rand down to the ring looking for blood. After being held out of action with an unspecified injury according to The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, Wardlow was back, his ponytail remained missing, and after failing to secure a Powerbomb Symphony on “The Samoan Submission Machine,” the “Wardog” decided to take it out on AEW’s security by beating the bricks off of just about anyone who got in his way as the show went off the air.

LOOK WHO'S BACK!!!@RealWardlow has his sights firmly set on newly crowned TNT Champ @SamoaJoe!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/PvRu7wHHVj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

Is Wardlow about to go toe-to-toe against Joe once more? Will AEW run that back at Revolution come March, or will Tony Khan shake things up even more, maybe bringing Powerhouse Hobbs back into the loop? Either way, it’s nice to see Wardlow return to AEW, Joe retain the TNT Championship, and the promotion build towards something cool down the line.