The Rock’s production company interested in MJF despite AEW return rumors

MJF is expected to make his return to AEW sometime soon. However, there may be opportunities outside of the wrestling ring for the Salt of the Earth.

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz has been doing a media tour for his new book. Gewirtz nowadays is an executive with Seven Bucks Productions, a production company owned by WWE legend The Rock.

Gewirtz, during a recent media appearance, answered whether Seven Bucks Productions would be interested in the charismatic AEW star.

“Look, if the opportunity presented itself, I think he’s immensely talented and I would love to work with MJF on something whether a TV show, movie, what have you. As a fellow Jewish kid from Long Island, yeah, that’s my guy,” Gewirtz said.

“I want to see him succeed. And I love that he’s so committed to being a heel, and maybe that he is a heel, I don’t know, but it’s definitely very, very cool.”

Gewirtz revealed he had reached out to MJF in the past. However, there are no active talks between the AEW star and Seven Bucks Productions.

“I’ll say this, yeah, I think we touched base years ago, literally years ago. And I’ve been following his career ever since. So, there has been no active talks of like, “Hey, we got the MJF project in development that’s why he’s not on AEW,” that is not happening. But if the opportunity presented itself, I would definitely love to explore it,” Gewirtz said.

MJF’s last appearance on AEW television came on June 1. That appearance set the wrestling world ablaze, as MJF cut a “pipebomb” promo before requesting to be fired. He called AEW owner Tony Khan a “f***ing mark” as his mic cut out. MJF has received no acknowledgment from AEW since then.