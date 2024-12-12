When Mariah May won the AEW Woman's Championship at All In over the summer, it looked like the end of “Timeless” Toni Storm.

Now granted, in a way, it did, as Storm has only appeared in promotions outside of AEW in the months proceeding and even suggested that she might retire from the sport entirely in favor of the life of a has-bin Hollywood starlet. But through it all, fans believed that one of the top stars in AEW history would make her triumphant return and challenge May for her belt on one of the grandest stages the promotion has to offer.

Well, on Wednesday night, fans got their answer as, after securing a win over her former Stardom friend Mina Shirakawa, the opening bars of “Watch What's Next” rang out through the arena, and none other than Strom, wearing her throwback red and black leather attire, approached the top of the ramp as the fans cheered her efforts.

Woah, talk about a hero's welcome.

Now granted, getting Storm back in any capacity is a pretty big plus for the promotion, as she is, was, and remains one of the biggest stars in the business bar none, but coming back as a babyface in her former attire? Well, what can it mean? Are Storm's “Timeless” days over? Or was this simply a way to mess with May, who also once used the gimmick? Is Storm simply playing a character, as she's been known to do? Or are her character days over, with the “real” Storm back for good?

While only time will tell, as it's safe to assume AEW will keep this story under wraps until they fully flesh it out on Collision or Dynamite, it's hard not to look at how things have shaken out and not be very excited about the future of the angle. Why? Because Toni Storm is one of the best characters, workers, and personalities AEW has to offer, and her addition into May's angle will only strengthen the women's division moving forward.

Mariah May doesn't care about Toni Storm's return

After Dynamite went off the air, AEW cameras caught up with May to ask about Storm's return, but she wasn't biting. Why? Well, she made that matter crystal clear.

“I don't give a f**k about Toni Storm. What happened to Toni is the same thing that just happened to Mina and exactly what is gonna happen to Thunder Rosa. Every single woman I step in the ring with has the same hopes and dreams, and then they wish they were never born,” May declared via Fightful.

“Mina should just go back to modeling because her career as she knows it is over. It's not that I wanted to do that. I love her, and we're still friends. It's just what I do and I will continue to do to any girl that wants to breathe the same air as me because they cannot handle the woman from hell. So Thunder Rosa, go and yell shut whatever batshit crazy bullshit you want to do. Name a time, name the place, and I will end your life, too. To anyone in AEW or any other company, you all have the same dream. But there is only one reality,” May said

Is May being genuine? No, probably not, but hey, it'd be spooked too if OG Toni returned, too, as she is no joke.