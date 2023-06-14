A few weeks ago, Tony Khan made the shocking announcement that AEW was introducing a new television show called AEW Collision. Although it was rumored for quite some time, the news excited many wrestling fans. AEW presenting a new show meant two more hours of television and more opportunities for underutilized talent. AEW has already announced that superstars such as Andrade, Thunder Rosa, Miro, and CM Punk will be featured on the show.

But with excitement comes a bit of confusion. As exciting as this announcement was, it was followed by many questions. What does this mean for Dynamite and Rampage? Is Collision going to be the “B Show?” Will there be a brand split? How will championships be split up? There was a lot of uncertainty about what AEW was trying to accomplish besides adding two more hours of television to their weekly schedule.

Fans thought there might be a brand split because of the large amount of talent AEW has. That would make sense considering a lot of talent don't get showcased as often as they should. Many wondered if AEW would create new titles to be exclusive for each show. That is a big possibility, especially if AEW decides to do a brand split. If you have two brands, you need two sets of titles.

Tony Khan answered many fans' questions while speaking to Brendan Walker on Barstool's Rasslin'. Khan revealed he isn't locked into a brand split right now. He also said that AEW champions will be champions on every show and promotion worldwide.

“I am going to feature certain talent on certain shows, but I haven’t drawn any hard lines or locked us into any kind of split of a roster,” Khan explained. “I think people are gonna be featured on certain shows, but I also think that gives us a great opportunity to showcase certain wrestlers on both Dynamite and Collision at certain times and certain stories that can cross the shows. I think the champions of AEW will be the champions on every show, and frankly, every promotion in the world. We’re not shy about the AEW wrestlers going out and taking on the top stars, top competition from other companies.”

Tony Khan also shared his excitement about the addition of two more hours of television. He said five hours of television will give him more time to utilize the roster more frequently.

“The roster we have is so strong, I believe we have so many great wrestlers, it’s impossible to showcase them all in three hours of television,” Khan furthered. “Now, it’s a much better opportunity with five hours of television. Across five hours of television, we can really utilize the roster much more frequently and utilize our great wrestlers more than they’ve ever been used before, so I’m very excited.”

It seems nothing will change in AEW besides the addition of Collision. There will be no brand split, and no new championships will be created. Although it won't happen now, introducing AEW Collision opens the door for a brand split down the line. AEW is still very new and needs to continue building up the company, but eventually, they can absolutely create two brands. As they continue to build up their audience, they can pull this off in no time.

