Published 18 hours ago

Ah WarJoe; the AEW Galaxy barely knew them.

That’s right, after thoroughly taking care of business against Ari Daivari on AEW Dynamite after the Trust-Busting money mark tried to buy his TNT Championship, Wardlow took the mic and declared to Powerhouse Hobbs, who has been going after him for weeks, that he wasn’t simply happy with his current belt and wouldn’t be content until every strap in the AEW oeuvre was around his waist Kenny Omega-style.

… wait, isn’t the Ring of Honor Television title, the strap held his tag team partner, part of AEW’s championship portfolio? Why yes, yes it is, and when Samoa Joe realized this fact, he swiftly laid out the Wardog and effectively ended his business relationship right then and there.

Et tu, Joe? Et tu?

While a Wardlow-Powerhouse Hobbs match seemed like a pretty interesting angle for AEW Full Gear, the promotion’s final Pay-Per-View of the year, suddenly, a whole new world of options has opened up that fans at home should be ecstatic to see on the show. Could Khan go ahead with Wardlow-Hobbs and allow for the chance of Joe interfering? Or how about Wardlow-Joe with Hobbs filling that role? Goodness, what if Khan pulls a Double or Nothing 2021 and books a three-way match featuring all three certified hosses with both belts are on the line – creating the prospects of a double champion? Whichever option Khan opts to go with, it’s clear there will be at least one big-boy bout on Full Gear with the potential to steal the show if the cards are played correctly.