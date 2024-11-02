As the professional wrestling world deals with the disappointment of the latest round of WWE releases, another dominant television wrestler from the 2020s has announced a major change to their career moving forward in Marko Stunt, the AEW original and one-time Jurassic Express member who has officially announced his retirement from the sport at just 28-years-old.

A sad all-around day for wrestling, right? You bet, but based on the extensive explanation and thank you message sent out on his social media account, it sure sounds like this decision didn’t come too lightly.

To My Fans, Friends, and the Wrestling Community, Today, I write this with a heavy yet grateful heart as I announce my retirement from professional wrestling. This decision was not an easy one, as wrestling has been the biggest part of my life for so long, filled with moments that have shaped who I am today. It has been an incredible journey-one full of passion, sweat, tears, and unrivaled joy. Over the years l’ve given my body up to professional wrestling. I obviously am not the biggest, and I used that, and I allowed myself to be battered, but man did I love it. However, After consulting with my doctor, I was advised to prioritize my long-term health and step down from in-ring competition. Accepting this reality has been one of the toughest moments of my career, but I know it is the right decision.

Turning his attention from why he had to top wrestling to the fun memories he picked up along the way, Stunt had plenty of people to thank for his run in the business and even suggested that his time in the industry might not be over, even if his run in the squared circle likely is.

Marko Stunt hints at a future in wrestling after in-ring retirement

Turning his attention from his exit from the ring to the friends he made along the way, Stunt celebrated AEW, GCW, and the fans who cheered him on at every step along the way.

First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Thank you for giving me the chance to showcase my abilities and share my passion with fans around the world. Being able to wrestle on national television was a dream I could hardly have imagined when I first stepped into this business, and it was AEW that made that dream come true. To everyone involved in AEW, from the production crew to the fellow wrestlers who became my family, thank you for believing in me and giving me a place to call home. I also want to thank you to Brett Lauderdale and Game Changer Wrestling (GCW). Brett, you gave me my start, and GCW became the launching pad for my career. It was where I discovered my voice, learned to embrace my uniqueness, and grew into the person and wrestler I am today. You provided me with opportunities that changed the course of my life, and for that, I will always be indebted to you. To all the wrestlers l’ve shared the ring with, you know who you are. Each of you has played a role in my journey, teaching me lessons, pushing me to my limits, and sharing unforgettable moments. Whether we battled as opponents or stood together as allies, you all hold a special place in my heart. Lastly, to the fans who cheered, supported, and believed in me through every match and every show-thank you. Your energy, chants, and unwavering support fueled me more than you’ll ever know. You are the heart and soul of this industry, and without you, none of this would have been possible.

Fortunately for fans of “Mr. Funsized,” he isn’t necessarily retiring from wrestling as a whole but instead just in-ring action, with plenty of opportunities, from managing to producing, now opened up for the former DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Champion.

As I step away from the ring, I take with me memories and friendships that will last a lifetime. While I may be retiring from in-ring competition, wrestling will always be a part of who l am. I hope to continue contributing to this amazing industry in different ways and to stay connected with all of you who made this dream a reality. Thank you for everything.

Could Stunt eventually return to the ring for a promotion like AEW or GCW as a backstage producer, helping out in some capacity that keeps him in the proverbial game without having to put his body on the line? Potentially so, as he has plenty of life left to live at only 28.