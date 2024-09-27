Ever since WWE opted to release Hit Row – Swerve Strickland, Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, and B-Fab – from their contracts back in 2021, a small but vocal segment of the fanbase clamored to see the group return to the promotion at full strength, especially once Paul “Triple H” Levesque officially rose to power as the CCO.

While three-quarters of the group eventually did return – even if Top Dolla was released, again, not too long after – Strickland has been the white whale of the Levesque regime, with rumors abounding that WWE attempted to re-sign him despite already being under contract with AEW.

What happened there? Well, during a special appearance on The Breakfast Club, Strickland finally set the record straight, letting fans know that WWE did reach out, even if it wasn't to him directly.

“Yeah. It wasn't like the words ‘re-sign.' They ‘asked about my availability.' They never contacted me. They contacted my representation,” Strickland revealed via Fightful. “I'm at a stage now where I enjoy the fact that I don't have that direct contact. When you are progressing and getting higher, and you're in rooms with people like [Charlamagne Tha God], you have to kind of keep space in between these types of conversations. You can check my phone. It's never been there. I never had direct contact. I want to keep that little space. Communication has been reached out.”

Alright, on one hand, WWE's contract tampering wasn't quite as bad as some fans might have imagined, as Strickland was never outright approached about leaving AEW for a run on RAW or SmackDown. Then again, WWE did reach out about his availability even though it was pretty obvious that he was in AEW, so it's no wonder Tony Khan is adding injury time to Rey Fenix's contact, as both sides aren't operating on an even playing ground.

Swerve Strickland believes he's being paid what he's worth in AEW

Elsewhere in his appearance on The Breakfast Club, Strickland addressed the reporting that WWE felt he was given a contract that was simply too lucrative, at least what they felt he was worth. While Strickland isn't usually one to count other people's money, he feels he's delivering for AEW.

“They only complain when a Black person gets paid, I will say that. We shake the foundation of things like that. ‘Oh snap, wait. That's not what we would pay.' Then why are you calling me? Why are you asking me?” Strickland explained via Fightful. “If I'm not your concern then don't worry about it. Don't worry about my pockets and our money. We're good. You have your talent. You made your decision with me two years ago. No hard feelings from me. I keep it moving, and I'm going to figure my way out, and I'm going to build myself up.”

Arguably the MVP of AEW in 2024, at least through the first nine months, it's no wonder TK made giving Strickland a new contract a priority, as he's produced some of the biggest moments of the year and brought plenty of crossover appeal to the promotion that simply wasn't there when, say, Samoa Joe was the champion. Regardless of WWE's opinion, it's clear Strickland isn't sweating their feeling too harshly.