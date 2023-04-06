A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After being linked to WWE for months, “Switchblade” Jay White has officially signed with AEW, teaming up with Juice Robinson to lay a beatdown on Ricky Starks in a match that was ruled a no-contest as a result.

The former leader of Bullet Club, who lost a Loser Leaves Japan match to Hikuleo back in back in February at The New Beginning in Osaka and then lost a Loser Leaves NJPW to Eddie Kingston at Battle in the Valley in a match that saw David Finlay jump him after the match and take over leadership of the Japanese faction of BC, White was heavily linked to WWE for much of the past two months, but ever since PW Insider reported that there were no talks to bring him in on WrestleMania weekend, it left only one logical landing spot for the Superstar: AEW.

After weeks of setting up a match between Robinson and Starks, with the former challenging the latter ever since the Dynamite after Revolution, as it turns out, “Rock Hard” never wanted to wrestle “Absolute” at all, instead wanting to use the opportunity to hype up the return of his fellow former IWGP Untied States Champion, which garnered a massive pop from the audience on Long Island.

What does Tony Khan have in mind for “King Switch?” Is he still a member of Bullet Club, or Robinson dropping the Bone Soldier too? Only time will tell, but after setting up a show filled with huge announcements, it’s clear the arrival of White will be hard to top.