The Trustbuster’s AEW schtick just got even weirder

No matter how much AEW fans complain, it’s clear the Trustbusters quartet of Ari Daivari, Slim J, Parker Boudreaux, and now Sonny Kiss aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Tony Khan loves them, Daivari specifically seems very popular among his peers, and even after losing in the first round of the AEW World Trios Championship, it’s clear one minor blemish on Boudreaux’s resume isn’t going to halt his push even one bit.

If you fall into the camp that firmly believes in the phrase “In Bust We Trust,” then you are in luck, as the team was very well represented in the latest round of AEW Dark tapings down in Orlando.

And if not? Well, then you’re really not going to like the team even more moving forward, as their schtick just got even weirder in quite possibly the weirdest way possible.

Folks, allow me to introduce you to “The Trust Butler.”

Wait, is that VSK, of AEW Dark, The Cardonas, Create-A-Pro Wrestling, and Impact Wrestling’s The Learning Tree fame?

Yup, the very same; for reasons that will certainly become clearer down the line, VSK has left behind Brian Meyers and company to instead take a paid job working for Daivari and will now presumably join the group moving forward as their assistant a la Josie the assistant, who wasn’t too excited about the potential gimmick infringement.

Goodness, even Tony Khan got in on the fun, suggesting the VSK now go by the name Trust Butler, Jeeves Kay, AKA JVS-K, AKA FKA-VSK.



For some, this is a fun way to get a talented you wrestled a steady paycheck and a way to get on television moving forward. And for others? Well, this might just be a worst-case scenario.