Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa do not like each other. They’ve feuded online, feuded in the ring, and have since gone off to feud on AEW: All Access, even if they’ve technically never actually shared the screen on the promotion’s new backstage show. While this feud has seemingly helped to generate buzz around AEW’s fourth hour, with both Baker and Rosa routinely trending on Twitter during the hour after Dynamite, it has left fans wondering how much of the feud is a work versus how quick of a draw these two cowgirls have in a shootout.

Fortunately, Tony Khan decided to address the situation head-on, at least somewhat, during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

“Thunder Rosa is not cleared to return to the ring, yet,” Khan noted via Fightful. “When she is, certainly, we’ll welcome her back with open arms. It’s been an interesting situation. Some of that stuff should stay behind closed doors, but that’s where All Access does give fans a great chance to see what happens behind the scenes. We’ll have more All Access taking a look backstage when Thunder Rosa comes back. I know that the locker room, and Thunder Rosa, at times, have had some stuff. I also think that should be largely between everyone that was in the room. There is a point on All Access where I have to make a decision, ‘this is as much access as anyone backstage would reasonably get.’ You’ll see me making tough choices about what we do and don’t show.

“Thunder Rosa is a great wrestler and has been a great champion. I look forward to having her back. She’s done a lot of things we would ask on the path to return and try to make amends with some people, but there are some things you can’t amend. There are some people who are never going to get along or be friends. Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker are never going to be friends or get along. It’s probably going to be an intense rivalry for as long as they are both wrestling. They are not two people who are ever going to be buddies. Thunder Rosa, we look forward to having her back in the ring.”

Now, to be fair to TK, going on Busted Open Radio to talk about Baker and Rosa is a pretty tricky proposition, as the latter is a frequent contributor to the show and a long-time friend of BOR’s founder, Dave LaGreca, but giving the former champion her props is probably the right call, as “La Mera Mera” has noted how hard watching her “feud” with DMD get rekindled All Access has been tough, especially since she isn’t cleared to do anything about it in the ring. Still, if both women are into it, why not continue to lean into it so that when Rosa does return, AEW can play off that drama in the ring?

Dustin Rhodes weighs in on the state of the AEW women’s division.

Speaking of the women of AEW, during his own appearance on Busted Open Radio, Dustin Rhodes was asked about the state of the division, which he helps to oversee, and, for the most part, gave the locker room a ringing endorsement.

“I feel really good about it because if you look back to day one, they’ve grown so much,” Rhodes noted. “They’re still coming to my training practices every week, and we drill, we teach new things, we fix wrongs, things like that, and we just do it every single week, and that repetition and get them a little loose, with my talking about the audience and making people feel something. To me, I believe they’re doing an excellent job, and I believe our women’s division is only gonna get stronger and stronger. It’s really good right now, and I’m happy to see it because it took some time to get there, and it’s there, and we’re kind of thriving in that area.”

You know, it’s really hard to argue with Rhodes on this one because the women’s division in AEW is noticeably improved from where it started all the way back in 2019. The matches are no longer formatted like Kenny Omega classics, with performers attempting moves with a high level of difficulty that they maybe weren’t ready to undertake, and instead, the matches have become far more old-school; the sort of matches that Rhodes would have wrestled at pretty much any stage of his career. Factor in a marquee feud like Baker-Rosa at the top of the card, and 2023 may be the year of women’s wrestling in AEW.