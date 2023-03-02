When news broke that Orange Cassidy was going to open the show on AEW Dynamite with his 13th overall All-Atlantic Championship defense, this time against Big Bill of The Firm, it left fans in San Francisco and otherwise ready to see one heck of a show.

Walking down to the ring with his typical nonchalance, Cassidy quickly found himself straddled with one of the biggest – literally – challengers for the All-Atlantic Championship yet in Bill, who never held a title during his run in Impact but certainly served as an imposing presence at the top of the card. While Cassidy attempted to keep things going both in the air and on the ground, trying to land his signatures maneuvers, the Orange Punch, the Beach Break, and the good old fashioned DDT on his foe, every time he went up for a big move in the ring, Bills was there to catch him in the action, literally, as he would manhandle the supersized star and then smash him down onto the ground.

Still, OC persisted, and with a little help from Danhausen, he was able to chop Bill down with a series of Superman punches, before sending Enzo Amore’s former foil back in the ring to knock him out with a combination satellite DDT and Flying Orange Punch, which really lived up to the “Superman Punch” moniker the move also holds. When the match came to an end, OC go to hold the strap up high, kept his 141-day run alive, and surprisingly enough, earned a spot in the Casino Battle Royale alongside Danhausen, as Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta were both medically disqualified from competition.