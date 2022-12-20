By Matty Breisch · 5 min read

Does any professional wrestler trend more often on Twitter than Enzo Amore? Though the nickname hasn’t been used in the ring by a WWE performer since all the way back in January of 2018, it seems like a month doesn’t go by where the performer who now goes by either nZo or Real1 – or some combination of the two -trends, and for good reason: people love to talk about the “realest guy in the room.”

They like to talk about his in-ring antics, they like to discuss his outside-the-ring antics – remember when he made a scene from the stands at Survivor Series 2018 – and most importantly of all, they like to talk about his talking.

Fortunately, Amore likes to talk too, and when he made a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio on Monday to talk all things wrestling with David LaGreca and company, he was asked about how he compares on the mic to the walking, talking, reigning World Champion of AEW, MJF. Unsurprisingly, he wasn’t shy on the subject.

“Don’t ever compare apples to oranges. You can’t compare a career heel to a career babyface,” Amore said h/t Fightful.”It’s not even a question. We don’t have to ask those questions because if that’s the truth of the matter, my phone is on. People know where to call me. People know where to find me. If you want to give the people that shit tomorrow, you’d be wasting a lot of time, money, and investment because that’s a build that deserves to be built. I’m not taking anything away from other people who do great work on the microphone, I want to see other people eat.”

“Generational talent? I had ten years in this business. My first generation, my decade is done. What I did is undeniable. You can’t ever discredit it. I’m called a babyface because I got over. I don’t have to sh*t on the people and bury the people. I can make people love me. I can make people listen, cheer, chant. You can’t do that. Until you make people chant your catchphrases, love you, and book you as babyface, it’s easy to be a heel. It’s easy to sh*t on these people. It’s real easy. It’s called RC Cola, cheap f*cking pop. When I said, ‘you’re sitting in your mother’s basement j*rking off.’ ‘F*ck you.’ I didn’t curse for seven years. I didn’t curse or say a bad word. I created a word. SAWFT, Sawft. They made millions of Snickers bars sponsoring the history of WrestleMania. One and only corporate sponsor, Snickers. SAWFT, they made millions of Snickers bars in one campaign leading to the Hardys return match at WrestleMania. It was built for Enzo and Cass to win those titles. The Hardys came back to the greatest anticipation, the biggest pop in the history of wrestling maybe. I was there, I was in that match, because the match was built on Enzo and Cass and nobody knew they were coming. To get your own match on the card at WrestleMania for the tag titles in a ladder match. Get the f*ck out of here. Don’t compare apples to oranges.”

Is Amore correct? Is it “impossible” to compare apples and oranges, aka baby faces and heels, or can performers be compared accordingly with their individual games taken into account? Either way, if afforded a chance for a good old-fashioned on-mic shoot-out, Amore knows who would win, and he doesn’t think it would be particularly close.

"5 Minutes? Brutalize him!"👀👀👀 True to his name, @real1 tells @davidlagreca1@bullyray5150 & @TheMarkHenry he would destroy @The_MJF if given 5 minutes on the🎙️with him. Let us know what YOU think! FULL interview right here:⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/VC9DG37sptpic.twitter.com/r3rdnzb7Dk — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) December 19, 2022

Enzo Amore believes his WWE training gives him the edge over MJF.

Later in his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Amore was asked about how a promo-off between himself and MJF would go, and let’s just say he wasn’t particularly modest about the potential situation.

“It wouldn’t even be a question,” Amore said. “I hope he made Burberry a lot money, but he ain’t seeing any of that money. I sold t-shirts that said Certified G on them and I made a million dollars before I was 30 years old in this business. I didn’t need contract disputes because I did that sh*t on a rookie contract with merchandise sales. Don’t ever compare apples to oranges. Don’t ever disrespect me. Five minutes? Brutalize him. You give me five minutes on a live microphone, I’m trending number one in the world. When is the time you drew a two? When CM Punk got there is when they drew a two? If I show up on that screen, you’re getting the number one trend in the world, guaranteed, with or without MJF on the screen. I didn’t have to be there when Cass showed up, and he trended, and I trended number five on my f*cking couch. It wasn’t Wardlow trending, it wasn’t Cass, it was Enzo trending.”

Oh snap, could a mic battle between Amore and MJF go down at some point down the line? Sure, anything’s possible, but considering MJF hasn’t worked an indie match since his final run with The Dynasty in MLW in 2019, and no major company appears interested in booking the Real1 on television, it’s hard to imagine when it would happen. Discussing his slack of recent television time, Amore believes the issues folks have with him are overblown, as he was trained to be a pro by the best.

“People are petrified of what I would do if you give me a microphone on live TV,” Amore said. “When I was in the Performance Center, a place where that kid never went, and he should f*cking go and learn how to work. When I was in the Performance Center… I’ve never watched any of his matches. I don’t care where you’ve been in the world. Until you’ve been to Harvard, you didn’t learn sh*t. Seven years in the WWE cannot be compared to anywhere else in the world.”