The Philadelphia 76ers have the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft, and there's not a clear sense of who they may take with the selection. Ace Bailey has been the player with the most rumblings surrounding the pick, but there is also a feeling that the 76ers could look to trade the pick due to how Daryl Morey does business, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“Of course, this has drawn mixed reviews due to the way Daryl Morey operates around the draft,” Siegel wrote. “Morey and the 76ers are always in the mix to make significant moves in the offseason, including around the time of and during the NBA Draft. Their level of interest in actually trading up for [Dylan] Harper is unknown, but there are some organizations believing that Morey is looking to create more attention and value for the third pick with teams wanting to trade up.

“Bailey, Edgecombe, Tre Johnson, and Kon Knueppel are the four players most discussed in league circles as targets for the 76ers in this year's draft, sources said. Although there was talk of Khaman Maluach being a potential target for Philadelphia, that rumor has since led to a dead end. In recent days, rumors of Edgecombe being ahead of Bailey on the Sixers' draft board formed, especially after a private workout.”

What will the 76ers do with the No. 3 pick?

The 76ers are in an interesting spot, where they could take a player that would clearly improve their team, or they could trade back and get more assets, while still selecting a player that will help them. Out of all their possible options at No. 3, Bailey may have the most upside, and he would fit right in with what the 76ers are trying to do. They already have a playoff-caliber team, and there wouldn't be much pressure on Bailey to perform at such a high level.

At the same time, if the 76ers like somebody they could get later in the first round, there's a good chance they'll trade back. Knueppel is a player who has been linked to them, and he may be one of the better shooters in the draft. If that's what the 76ers feel like they need on their team, they should do that.

Morey has always kept his options open when it comes to making deals, and he also doesn't want to give away what he plans on doing.