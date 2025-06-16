There are two indisputable statements the Atlanta Hawks must sort out this offseason: Trae Young is a stellar offensive talent, and this franchise has not advanced past the opening round of the NBA playoffs since the 2020-21 campaign. Is it possible this marriage has plateaued? Many have wondered if management would attempt to alter the team's identity and trajectory by making a major shake-up.

Atlanta's actions indicate otherwise, however. New general manager Onsi Saleh does not appear to be engaged in Young trade talks at this time, as he instead focuses on the No. 13 and No. 22 selections the Hawks have at their disposal going into the 2025 NBA Draft.

“While some have suggested Atlanta should leverage these selections and try to move into the top 10, the Hawks appear to be comfortable adding two more young talents to build the future of their roster,” ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel reports. “Despite changes in their front office, the Hawks have not held serious Trae Young trade discussions, sources said.”

Can Young lead the Hawks back into relevance?

When taking into account the current squad, which contains rising talents like Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher and Dyson Daniels, one can see why the organization would want to keep Young. If Atlanta is indeed retaining the face of the franchise through this offseason, then head coach Quin Snyder must figure out how to maximize the team's collective strengths.

Trae Young is a four-time All-Star and one of the top playmakers in the league today. He will undoubtedly produce on the floor, as evidenced by the 24.2 points, league-leading 11.6 assists and 1.2 steals he averaged last season. The 26-year-old comes with efficiency questions, however. He shot a paltry 41.1 percent from the field and posted an NBA-worst 355 turnovers. A player that has the ball in his hands as much as Young must exhibit more consistency.

He has proven himself capable of doing just that in the past, leading the Hawks to an unforeseen Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2021. Considering Atlanta's ostensible faith in him moving forward, he will get the opportunity to recapture that peak form in the 2025-26 season.