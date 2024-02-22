Is Wardlow the new "Best in the World?"

When it comes to having massive wins over the biggest and the best performers in AEW history, few have as many as Wardlow, the MJF heater-turned-TNT Champion who now finds himself as the biggest performer in the Undisputed Kingdom alongside Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven.

And yet, despite his resume, Wardlow isn't a serious contender for any of AEW's titles heading into Revolution and might be relegated to being a corner man for Strong in his International Championship match against Orange Cassidy.

Taking the ring for an interview segment with Tony Schiavone that rapidly turned into a solo monologue, Wardlow aired out his grievances in a major way, but not without taking a few shots at the participants of AEW's most famous Dog Collar match of all time.

“Yeah, I'm p*ssed! I've been p*ssed off for a long time because two years ago, I had thousands and thousands of people chanting my name, city after city, in a manner that hasn't been heard or seen in decades. I was the next big thing, but apparently, the rocket that got strapped to my back was put on upside down cuz ever since, I've been driven into the ground and screwed over and over and over again. You would think the one true homegrown, day one AEW original megastar would have been the champion a long time ago, but somehow, I've never even received an opportunity for the Heavyweight Title, and people back there need to be fired and thrown in jail for that fact,” Wardlow told the AEW crowd in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“But let's look at some people who have held it cuz there's been a lot of men running around her claiming to be the best, to be better. There's kings, there's gods, so what does that make me? Because the ‘Best in the World,' the ‘real heavyweight champion,' I beat his a** like nobody has in his entire career. His body's still falling apart from me.

“Which brings me to our former champ, the guy who's better than all of us and we know it. Yeah, yeah, your favorite, well guess what? I squashed him like an insect and beat him like nobody ever has in his career. Which brings me to the most dangerous man in the room, our king, the current champ, Samoa Joe. Yeah, yeah, yeah, can somebody remind me what happened when he and I were in the ring? Oh yeah, that's right, I choked his a** out and beat him too. Oh and by the way, big shiny titles and custom suits look a h*ll of a lot better on me. So again I ask, what does that make me?

“It sounds like I'm the best in the world! It sounds like I'm better than you and you know it! It sounds like I'm the most dangerous man in the room! I am the uncrowned king of AEW and it is time that I start eating like one because I have been starving and I am done being fed scraps! Look at me, I am everything a world champion is supposed to be! I am the baddest son of a b**ch that has ever laced up a set of boots and there is no one back there bigger, stronger, or faster than me! There is no one who can stop me, and if anybody wants to get in my way, this is no longer wrestling. This is war!”

What was the point of this segment? At the time, it was unclear, but within the hour, it rapidly became very interesting indeed, as a major shakeup happened at the top of the card that could make things very interesting for the “War Dog.”

Wardlow might get his wish after “Hangman's” ankle injury.

While fans seemed to really enjoy Wardlow's promo on Dynamite, some wondered why it was placed in that particular spot on the card, as, at the bottom of the show's second hour, the segment felt somewhat out of place between the rapid-fire action of dueling women's matches and the six-man main event.

Fast forward roughly 30 minutes into the future, and suddenly the strange timing looked downright prophetic, as “Hangman” Adam Page came up limping following a spot with Samoa Joe, and it looks like his spot in the AEW World Championship match at Revolution is anything but guaranteed, as Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“He has to have it looked at. Could be a broken ankle,” Bryan Alvarez noted via WrestleTalk.

“Yeah, that's what I heard,” Dave Meltzer responded.

“It does appear to be a serious ankle injury,” Alvarez summarized. “Sometimes we have people getting injured and we don't know anything about it, they don't say anything, but this guy is fighting for the World Title in a little over a week, so if he's got a broken ankle, I think we're gonna hear about it real quick, because they're gonna have to come up with something.”

What should AEW do about the second most important match on Revolution? Should they simply remove “Hangman” from the card and turn the match into Samoa Joe versus Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship? Or could someone like Wardlow swoop in and take that second spot, allowing Strickland to look fantastic without eating the pin? Well, considering the rating system is back in place, and Wardlow isn't in the top five, Tony Khan would have to do some booking wizardry to make that happen.