The likes of Jimmy Kimmel, Bill Hader, and “Weird” Al Yankovic will star in a new audiobook about the making of Airplane! — the iconic 1980 comedy.

Deadline was first to break the news. The original trio of writer-directors, David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker, will return for the audiobook. A ton of celebrities will lend their voices to it.

The audiobook, which is titled Surely You Can't Be Serious, chronicles the making of Airplane. It will also tell the story of the ZAZ (Zucker, Abrahams, Zucker) trio and their rise to comedy prominence.

Aside from the aforementioned Jimmy Kimmel, Bill Hader, and “Weird” Al Yankovic, Molly Shannon, Sarah Silverman, Patton Oswalt, and Beau Bridges were also confirmed. John Landis, Barry Diller, and Michael Eisner will also lend their voices to the audiobook.

Additionally, Bob Hays and Julie Hagerty, who were in Airplane!, will contribute to the audiobook.

Airplane! was a 1980 comedy film directed by the ZAZ trio. They also wrote it based on the 1957 film, Zero Hour by Hall Bartlett, John Champion, and Arthur Hailey. The film made over $83 million (not adjusted for inflation) upon its theatrical release. It starred Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty, Leslie Neilsen, Peter Graves, Lloyd Bridges, and Robert Stack. Basketball icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also appeared in the film.

The film is one of the most iconic comedies of all time. Airplane! is frequently referenced in film classes and remains a standard for the genre. It's great to see it get some time in the spotlight 40+ years later.

Surely You Can't Be Serious will be released on October 3.