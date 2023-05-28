The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia was met with great excitement and anticipation. However, as the season comes to a close, the club finds itself falling short of the league title, raising questions about Ronaldo’s impact on the team, reported by goal.com.

When Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January, the club was sitting at the top of the Saudi Pro League. However, a stunning turnaround saw Al-Ittihad emerge as champions, leaving Al Nassr in second place. With just one game remaining, they find themselves five points adrift.

Ronaldo’s tenure in Saudi Arabia has been marked by both impressive performances and moments of controversy. While he has managed to score 14 goals in 19 matches, showcasing his trademark skills and goal-scoring ability, his behavior on the field has raised eyebrows. From aggressive outbursts to confrontations with opponents and his own bench, Ronaldo’s fiery temperament has been on display.

Despite his individual contributions and the boost he has given to the club’s social media following, there are doubts about whether Ronaldo has provided enough solutions to help Al Nassr secure the league title. Critics argue that his signing may not have been the best choice for the club, with some suggesting that other players, such as Lionel Messi, would have been a better fit.

Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr runs until 2025, and the club is keen to keep him on board due to his significant impact on their profile and popularity. However, rumors persist about a potential return to Europe, as Ronaldo’s competitive nature and desire for success continue to drive him.

Ultimately, while Ronaldo cannot be solely blamed for Al Nassr’s title shortcomings, it is clear that he has not provided the expected level of solutions. Whether he remains in Saudi Arabia or seeks a new challenge in Europe, Ronaldo’s time at Al Nassr will be remembered as a period of mixed performances and controversy.