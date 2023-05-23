Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly eager to leave Al-Nassr and is considering a return to Europe after struggling to adapt to life with the Saudi Arabian club, according to goal.com.

The Portuguese superstar made headlines when he signed a two-year deal with Al-Nassr in December, following the termination of his contract with Manchester United the previous month. Ronaldo’s lucrative deal, said to be worth $215 million, made him the highest-paid player in the game. However, Mundo Deportivo suggests that he has not settled well in the Middle East and is already looking for a transfer away from the club.

According to the Spanish newspaper, Ronaldo has been unimpressed with the infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, which he feels is “very far from modern society.” As a result, the 38-year-old is exploring options for a potential return to Europe, although he remains open to alternative destinations.

While Ronaldo has performed on the pitch for Al-Nassr, scoring 13 goals in 17 appearances, the club has experienced a decline in form since his arrival. They have slipped from the top of the Saudi Pro League table and were also eliminated from the King Cup of Champions. The veteran striker’s frequent displays of petulance after poor results and reported fallout with head coach Rudi Garcia before his sacking have also made headlines.

Mundo Deportivo reports that if Ronaldo wishes to leave Al-Nassr before the end of his contract, he will have to pay a substantial compensation fee to the club. There is also a possibility of a four-month suspension from competitive action. However, a termination agreement could be reached with the Saudi club, allowing him to depart without further repercussions. Currently, Ronaldo is expected to feature in Al-Nassr’s upcoming match against Al-Shabab on Tuesday.

As speculation continues about Ronaldo’s future, football fans worldwide are eagerly waiting to see where the iconic player’s next chapter will unfold.