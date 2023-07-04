Despite being on his summer break, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to prioritize his fitness and preparation for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign, reported by goal.com. The Al-Nassr forward has been working out and even incorporating dance moves into his weightlifting routine while enjoying a family vacation in Italy alongside his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

At 38 years old, Ronaldo shows no signs of slowing down and remains committed to maintaining his peak physical condition. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has always been renowned for his work ethic and dedication to his craft, and he has no intention of retiring anytime soon.

During his break, Ronaldo has been enjoying some well-deserved downtime on a luxury yacht and in a lavish villa, following a season that saw him move to Al-Nassr in the middle of the campaign after his release by Manchester United. Although last season ended without any silverware for Ronaldo, he remains determined to make a significant impact in the Middle East for the upcoming season.

The Portuguese superstar will be joined at Al-Nassr by several other notable names, including Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Ruben Neves, as the club looks to strengthen its squad and compete for honors in the 2023-24 season.

Ronaldo's commitment to staying fit and prepared during his holidays showcases his unwavering dedication to his profession. As one of the all-time leading scorers and most-capped players in the history of men's international football, he continues to set an example for aspiring athletes around the world.

Fans eagerly await Cristiano Ronaldo's return to action, as they anticipate witnessing his unmatched skills and determination on the pitch once again. With his relentless work ethic and unparalleled drive, Ronaldo is determined to make a significant impact in the upcoming season and add more accolades to his already illustrious career.