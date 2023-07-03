Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozović has officially joined Al-Nassr, becoming the latest addition to the club's star-studded lineup that already includes Cristiano Ronaldo, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The transfer deal has been finalized, with Brozović signing a contract that will keep him at Al-Nassr until June 2026.

After reaching a verbal agreement, Brozović is set to undergo medical tests on Friday, followed by the final check of all the contracts. The deal has been confirmed by reliable sources, including Sky Sport, and the transfer fee paid to Inter Milan is reported to be €18 million.

Brozović's arrival at Al-Nassr adds further strength and quality to their midfield options. The Croatian international is known for his technical skills, vision, and ability to control the tempo of the game. His experience and versatility will be valuable assets for Al-Nassr as they aim to compete for domestic and continental honors.

Joining forces with Cristiano Ronaldo, Brozović is set to form a formidable partnership that will undoubtedly boost Al-Nassr's chances of success in the Saudi Professional League and other competitions. The club's ambitious project continues to attract top talent, and Brozović's signing is another statement of their intent to establish themselves as a dominant force in the footballing landscape.

With a contract that extends until 2026, Brozović will have the opportunity to settle in and make a significant impact at Al-Nassr over the long term. Fans of the Saudi club will be eagerly anticipating his debut and the contributions he will make to the team's ambitions.

As the new season approaches, Al-Nassr's fans can look forward to witnessing the combined talents of Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo Brozović on the pitch. The duo's partnership is expected to ignite excitement and drive the team towards their objectives, as Al-Nassr aims to establish themselves as the leading force in Saudi Arabian football.