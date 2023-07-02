Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea could be set for a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, according to goal.com. De Gea, who has reached the end of his contract at Old Trafford, is now a free agent, with no extension agreed despite talks of fresh terms for some time. The 32-year-old goalkeeper had even agreed to a reduced salary at one point, but United has since offered an even lower deal. Meanwhile, the club is actively pursuing a move for Inter's Andre Onana.

While a new contract at Manchester United remains De Gea's preferred option after spending 12 years in English football, there is reported interest from the Middle East. It is believed that Al-Nassr is preparing a significant offer of £250,000-a-week to entice the Spanish shot-stopper to join their ranks. The Saudi Pro League club is keen to strengthen their squad following several high-profile signings made by their domestic rivals.

David de Gea previously played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for nearly 18 months after the Portuguese forward's return to Manchester United in 2021. Although United would like to retain the services of the experienced goalkeeper, who won the Premier League Golden Glove award last season, De Gea now has several options to consider.

The possibility of reuniting with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr could be an enticing prospect for De Gea, who would have the opportunity to continue his career in a new environment. The financial offer from the Middle Eastern club is significant and could sway the Spanish international to make a move abroad.

As De Gea weighs his options, it remains to be seen whether he will commit to a new contract with Manchester United or explore the opportunity for a fresh start at Al-Nassr. The coming weeks will provide clarity on the goalkeeper's future as the transfer window unfolds.