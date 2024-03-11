Al Pacino is a legend, despite his 2024 Oscars flub.
During the 2024 Oscars ceremony, Pacino presented the final award of the night, Best Picture. His flub was one of the most memorable moments of the night, as he skipped reading off all 10 nominees before announcing Oppenheimer's win.
The 2024 Oscars snafu may make you temporarily forget just how much of an icon Pacino is. So it felt appropriate to look back at his filmography as a self-proclaimed Pacino aficionado and rank his five best career performances.
Al Pacino's 5 best performances
From 5-1, find the five best performances of Al Pacino's career below. And no, his 2024 Oscars performance didn't make the list.
Honorable mention: “Dunkaccino” (Jack & Jill)
The movie Jack & Jill is one of the lowest points of Adam Sandler's career. However, it also brought one of the highs of Pacino's career — “Dunkaccino.”
The song was a tribute to Pacino's filmography framed as a Dunkin' Donuts ad that should have been aired in real life. Littered with references to Pacino's films, replacing words from his iconic lines with coffee products, “Dunkaccino” is a must-see scene for any fan of the Godfather actor.
The Panic in Needle Park (1971)
Shortly before he transformed into Michael Corleone, Pacino got his first leading role in The Panic in Needle Park. The film follows a couple of heroin addicts in New York City.
It's hard to track down The Panic in Needle Par, but it's worth the watch. Pacino's earnestness became a landmark of his signature roles.
Serpico (1973)
The '70s were the prime of Pacino's illustrious career. Yes, he had the first two Godfather films, but he had two others that will be named on this list.
First is Serpico. Pacino plays a straight-arrow cop dealing with the corruption in the force. There's an intensity hidden beneath Pacino's soft-spoken nature in the film. You could make the case for Pacino winning Best Actor for the performance. He ultimately lost it to Jack Lemmon, whom he starred in Glengarry Glen Ross with years later.
The Irishman (2019)
It's bonkers to think that Martin Scorsese didn't collaborate with Pacino until 2019. They are a natural fit for one another.
But as they say, it's better late than never. In 2019, Scorsese assembled one of the greatest leading trios of all time, Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Pacino.
As Jimmy Hoffa, Pacino got to portray all of the hallmarks of his great performances. He goes big, but he also has quiet moments with Robert De Niro's Frank Sheeran. The two share a unique bond, a brother-like one, that ultimately ends in tragedy.
It helps that Pacino and De Niro seem close in real life. The two use that bond to further their on-screen chemistry. Heat and The Irishman both work because of them. Whether their friends or a cop chasing a high-profile criminal, they knock it out of the park.
There are moments in the film that show Hoffa's special relationship with Sheeran's youngest, Peggy. From ice cream to bowling, it's an adorable grandfather-daughter-like bond that feels real.
But when s**t hits the fan, it gets intense. Russell Buffalino's (Pesci) warnings to Hoffa towards the end of the film bring out the darker side of Pacino.
Of course, Scorsese brought out the best in Pacino. He hadn't been this good since the likes of Insomnia. Hopefully, the two get to work together one last time.
Dog Day Afternoon (1975)
Dog Day Afternoon is another classic Al Pacino performance. Starring opposite his Godfather co-star John Cazale as a set of bank robbers who end up tangled in a high-stakes hostage situation.
As the runtime goes on, so does the pressure. Pacino's sweaty performance is enhanced with his beady eyes. While he had shown fits of rage in some of his other performances, Dog Day Afternoon was a whole new level. Films like Breaking and Ambulance have attempted to capture the same magic as Dog Day Afternoon. No offense to John Boyega and Jake Gyllenhaal, they aren't Al Pacino.
The Godfather trilogy (1972-1990)
This is the most basic answer, but hear me out — the Godfather trilogy remains Pacino's best work.
Up until the first Godfather film, Pacino hadn't gained much exposure. Sure, Panic in Needle Park is great, but The Godfather put him on the map for mainstream pop culture.
The first two Godfather films feature two types of Pacino performances. In the first film, Pacino plays a wide-eyed and bushy-tailed Michael Corleone, who wants no part of the family business. One thing leads to another, and by the end, Michael has taken his rightful place on the (figurative) throne. The final shots of Francis Ford Coppola's masterpiece perfectly capture this moment of transformation.
It's a slow descent, but once it happens, there is no turning back for Michael. That leads to the sequel, where Michael is now fully in control and knee-deep in being the Don. The intensity of Pacino's eyes practically pop off of the screen.
Now, while The Godfather Part III isn't great, Pacino doesn't phone it in. In the final film of the series, Pacino is now an older and wiser Michael. Perhaps the prosthetics to portray his aging could have been adjusted, but that's neither here nor there. At this point, Michael truly is trying to leave, but “just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.”
Al Pacino will forever be associated with the Godfather trilogy, and rightfully so. He should have gotten at least one Oscar win for these performances.