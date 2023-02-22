The Alabama basketball has been in the spotlight over the last couple of days due to details coming out that Brandon Miller deliver the gun that Darius Miles used to murder Jamea Harris on Jan 15, and Miller’s attorney has released a statement regarding his involvement.

Brandon Miller’s attorney detailed how the handgun ended up in his vehicle.

“On Jan. 14th Brandon played in a basketball game in the afternoon and later was asked by Darius Miles for a ride to the Strip area to go to a night club,” the statement says. “Mr. Miles brought his legal handgun and left it in the back seat of Brandon’s vehicle. Brandon never saw the handgun nor handled it. Further, it is our understanding that the weapon was concealed under some clothing in the back seat of his car.”

Miller went to a restaurant to eat after dropping Miles off at the nightclub, according to the statement. Later on, Miles asked Miller to pick him up so he could go to another location, and Miller said he would pick him up later on. Before going to pick up Miles, he gave another companion a ride home. One Miller’s way to Miles, Miles and Jamea Harris exchanged words, and Miles texted Miller.

“As Brandon was already on the way to pick up Mr. Miles, Mr. Miles texted Brandon and asked him to bring him his firearm,” the statement says. “Brandon subsequently arrived at the scene to pick up Mr. Miles. Brandon never got out of his vehicle or interacted with anyone in Ms. Harris’ party… Brandon never touched the gun, was not involved in its exchange to Mr. Davis in any way, and never knew that illegal activity involving the gun would occur.”

It has been reported that Miller blocked the Jeep of Cedric Johnson, who was the one to allegedly use the gun, but the statement says Miller was already parked on the street before the Jeep arrived.

Gunfire erupted after the Jeep arrived and Miller’s vehicle was struck by bullets, and that is when Miller quickly left the area.