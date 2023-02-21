Alabama basketball’s Brandon Miller reportedly delivered a gun that was used to murder Jamea Harris on January 15th. Miller’s ex-teammate Darius Miles and another person are facing murder charges for the incident. Police reports stated that Miles texted Miller to bring the gun to them, per al.com’s Carol Robinson. Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats spoke out on Brandon Miller’s involvement in the murder case.

“We knew about that,” Oats said. “Can’t control everything everybody does outside of practice. Nobody knew that was going to happen. College kids are out, Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time.”

According to Oats, Miller isn’t in any trouble and was simply at the “wrong spot at the wrong time.”

The chief of police in Tuscaloosa backed up that narrative, stating there was nothing that Brandon Miller could be charged with.

“That’s not a question I can answer. There’s nothing we could charge him with,” the police chief said.

Miles and the other man involved in the incident were ultimately charged with capital murder. Miles’ attorney made the claim that the shots fired were in self-defense.

Alabama basketball will certainly have trouble focusing on their sport amid this situation. Nate Oats is trying to lead his team to victory while cooperating with law enforcement. They are 23-4 on the season and have enjoyed an all-around strong year. Their next game is scheduled for Wednesday versus South Carolina basketball.