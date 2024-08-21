Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was once again denied bond in his capital murder case. Darius Miles and friend Michael Davis were arrested after the death of Jamea Harris and they have been in jail without bond since January 15th, 2023. This is the third time that Miles has been denied bond.

“Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was denied bond for a third time on Wednesday, the second time Tuscaloosa Circuit Court judge Daniel F. Pruet has done so in circuit court,” A report from Alabama.com said.

Michael Davis is believed to have been the one to pull trigger in the death of Jamea Harris, but investigators have said that the gun belonged to Darius Miles.

“The court’s view has not changed,” Judge Daniel F. Pruet said. “The motion has been denied.”

The incident occurred back in January of 2023 and it happened while driving. Miles and Davis were leaving a bar when an altercation sparked between them, Jamea Harris, and her boyfriend, Cedric Johnson.

Miles reportedly saw a gun in Harris' vehicle, and Davis ended up firing shots at Johnson and Harris in the car. One of the shots killed Harris, and Johnson fired shots back at Miles and Davis.

The report from Alabama.com laid out what can be expected to happen next in the case, and it sounds like it will probably be going on for quite some time.

“Next, Pruet will make a ruling on the defense’s motion to strike some of the testimony from the first part of the suppression hearing,” The article read. “Through that motion, the defense seeks to strike ‘any and all testimony elicited from the States’ witnesses (from the first part of the suppression hearing in June) concerning the subjective belief of the officers as irrelevant pursuant to binding state and federal caselaw.' As for the case as a whole, a resolution could still take a while. Hays Webb, the district attorney for Tuscaloosa County, was asked while speaking with reporters Wednesday morning whether he anticipates this case going to trial in 2025.”

“I’m hopeful,” Hays Webb said. “But I can’t say. As the judge noted, everybody is dealing with lots of cases obviously. The judge noted in the court room that he’s got two capital murder cases pending in his courtroom that are older than this one.”

There will be updates to come in this ongoing case, but it will likely take awhile before anything is resolved.