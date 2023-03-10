Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Former Alabama men’s basketball player Darius Miles and his friend Michael Lynn Davis have been indicted on capital murder charges involving the case of Jamea Jonae Harris, Chief Assistant District Attorney Paula Whitley informed ESPN.

Miles, who played for Alabama Basketball from 2020 to the 2023 season, and Davis were arrested on January 15 and charged with the capital murder of Harris, 23.

The shooting allegedly occurred early Sunday morning in the Strip off University Blvd. near campus.

Per the court testimony, Miles and Davis were at the Twelve25 bar in Tuscaloosa on January 14.

Harris, her boyfriend Cedric Johnson and cousin Asia Humphrey were also present at the bar.

Miles, Davis and fellow Alabama basketball player Jaden Bradley left the bar, with Davis dancing next to Harris’ vehicle.

A verbal altercation occurred between Davis and Johnson, with Miles removing his friend from the situation.

Miles, who told investigators that he saw a gun in Harris’ vehicle, texted Alabama basketball teammate Brandon Miller to bring him his gun, but it is not clear if the latter saw the message.

Harris’ vehicle then pulled behind Bradley and Miller’s cars just as Davis and Miles went into Miller’s car to search for the gun.

At 1:45 a.m., Davis fired at Harris’ car, with Johnson returning fire.

One of the shots fired by Davis killed Harris.

The attorneys for Miles and Davis both expressed that they were not surprised by the indictment.

Miles’ attorney did question the capital murder charge.

Miller has not been charged with a crime.

Both Miles and Davis remain in custody in Tuscaloosa.