The Alabama basketball team has one of the best offenses in college basketball, and it is the reason why they are having success this season. The Crimson Tide are currently in first place in the SEC, and they wouldn't be there without their high-powered offense. Alabama has a unique approach to that part of the game.
Alabama basketball is averaging a whopping 91 PPG this season. The Crimson Tide are consistently putting up a lot of points, and it's difficult for any team to match that. When it comes to what they want to do on offense, it all comes down to efficiency.
“We’re not trying to be new, modern, whatever you want to call it,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said, according to an article from Sports Illustrated. “That’s not the goal. The goal is to be the most efficient offense we can. I tell our players, we’re not playing fast just to play fast. That’s stupid. We’re playing fast because that’s the most efficient way to play. It’s the same with taking the threes. We’re not just firing up threes to be some novelty.”
So far this season, Alabama has certainly achieved their goal of being efficient. They are one of the most efficient teams in all of college basketball, and their offensive stats back that up. It isn't rare to see this team score over 100 points in regulation.
We'll see how far this electric offense can take Alabama. They say that defense wins championships, but any defense is going to have a hard time stopping the Crimson Tide.