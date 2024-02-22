The Alabama basketball team escaped with a 98-93 overtime victory against No. 24 Florida on Wednesday night. However, controversy emerged as Mohamed Wague was seen throwing a vicious hit on Florida player Alex Condon. Now, it appears that Wague is going to be suspended for three games, per a report from Florida Basketball Hour.
‘Alabama’s Mohamed Wague will be suspended 3 games by the SEC for his vicious elbow to Alex Condon last night, multiple sources tell FBH. No word on whether the crew that declined request to review the play after it happened will face disciplinary action.'
An earlier report by Mike Rodak of 247Sports stated that Wague was expected to be suspended by the SEC. No official word has come from the SEC, but all signs point to Wague being suspended for multiple games after the hit.
The controversial play became a major talking point in a close SEC battle, and the officiating crew didn't even take a look to see whether Wague should've been given a flagrant foul.
Hey @SEC can we uhhhhhh maybe look at the Alabama player throwing a full PEOPLE’S ELBOW down onto the head of Alex Condon??????? pic.twitter.com/vRhzHRVxcn
— Lucas Dolengowski (@LDolengowski) February 22, 2024
Wague transferred to the Alabama basketball program in the offseason from West Virginia amid a flurry of roster changes for the Crimson Tide.
Wague played just three minutes against Florida and has averaged just four points per game in minimal playing time for Nate Oats' team.
If the three-game suspension is what Wague ends up getting, he would be set to return on March 5 against Florida in Gainesville, and we can only imagine what the fans will be like when he goes to play the Gators.
The Alabama basketball team faces No. 17 Kentucky on the road followed by Ole Miss on the road and then a home game against Tennessee for the next three contests.