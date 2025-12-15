The New York Jets had a rough day against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it didn't get any better when defensive tackle Khalen Saunders was ejected. Saunders was in a crowd full of Jaguars players, and a referee tried to separate everybody. Unfortunately, it looks like Saunders may have shoved the referee, and he threw the flag.

Saunder ended up having to leave the game for making contact with the referee, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

A few hours after the game, Saunders shared his thoughts on the ejection, and he was not a fan of the call.

“7 years, no ejections, no unsportsmanlike conducts, i think maybe one Unnecessary roughness for a tackle right at the whistle in a preseason game.. Surrounded by opponents, fending folks off me, and here i am ‘striking an official' lmao gtfo. Do better,” Saunders wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

and here i am “striking an official” lmao gtfo. Do better. @NFL @NFLOfficiating pic.twitter.com/3TOdE8Uu35 — Bink Saunders (@khalenNOTkaylen) December 14, 2025

It wasn't just a rough day for Saunders, but the entire defense in general. After the game, a few of the defensive players declined interviews in the locker room. Quincy Williams was one of the players, as he said, “I have nothing positive to say today so I’m not doing media,” according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

It's hard to know if the Jets were mad at the officiating or how they played on that side of the ball. The defense has not been great, and through Week 15, they have zero interceptions.

That's probably what led head coach Aaron Glenn to fire defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. With it being this late in the season, it would not be a surprise if Glenn just took over the playcalling on defense, and when the season is over, he can find another coordinator whom he thinks will work well with him.

The Jets still have a few more weeks to get their first interception.