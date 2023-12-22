Alabama basketball shakes things up after landing 5-star recruit Derrion Reid.

After being a top football program for decades, the Alabama basketball team has been making serious noise in the college basketball world in recent years. As it turns out, the Crimson Tide are likely to remain at the top of the nation thanks to their recruiting process.

Largely because the Alabama basketball program just reeled in 5-star recruit, Derrion Reid, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports. Reid is expected to be ready to play in the 2024 season.

“Derrion Reid, a Five-Star Plus+ small forward, is headed to the University of Alabama. The 6-foot-7 senior ultimately chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia and Florida State. He also received offers from Kansas, Indiana, Auburn, Kansas State, Oklahoma, and others.”

Reid is a well-balanced prospect who is good in nearly every aspect of the game. He's a solid defender who can score at will. Although, he does need to improve his three-point shooting at the college level. Overall, the Alabama basketball team is going to love having Derrion Reid in the lineup next season.

“Reid, the No. 12 overall player in the 2024 On3 Industry Rankings, is a native of Augusta, Ga. but is currently his playing high school ball out in California at Prolific Prep, where he is teammates with ‘Bama signee Aiden Sherrell. Reid becomes the third member of the Tide’s recruiting class as they’ve also signed four-star SF Naas Cunningham (No. 44 overall).”

It's safe to say, the Alabama basketball program is going to continue being at the top of the nation. Look for the Crimson Tide to welcome Derrion Reid with a press conference as soon as possible.