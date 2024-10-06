Alabama football is going through a roller coaster of a season. After defeating Georgia in a thrilling 41-34 game at home, the team lost to Vanderbilt on the road on Saturday. It was the first time since 1969 that the Crimson Tide lost on the road to Vanderbilt, and it was the first time in Commodores history that the program beat a top 5 team.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are most to blame for this disappointing 40-35 loss, and here are some reasons why.

Alabama's defense didn't show improvement after second half meltdown to Georgia

The Crimson Tide's secondary got gashed in the win against Georgia. Alabama football raced out to a 30-7 halftime lead in the game, but needed a key interception late to seal the victory. Against the Bulldogs, Alabama allowed 439 passing yards to Carson Beck, and three touchdowns. Georgia also rolled to more than 500 total offensive yards.

Against Vanderbilt, the Alabama defense continued to struggle. The Commodores, who entered the game with a 2-2 record, racked up 418 total yards of offense. That's unacceptable for the Crimson Tide, who are used to competing for SEC championships year in and year out.

The Commodores had success in the passing game. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia completed 16-for-20 of his passes, for 252 yards and two touchdowns. He didn't throw an interception, managing the game well for the Commodores.

Alabama is just not going to win games giving up more than 400 yards of offense to a .500 team on the road. That leads to the next reason why the Crimson Tide lost this football game.

Alabama lost the turnover battle and made more mistakes

The Crimson Tide made some costly mistakes in this game. Alabama football committed two turnovers, while not forcing a single Vanderbilt turnover. Again, that is unacceptable for the no. 1 ranked team in the country.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe threw a bad pass that got returned for a pick six by the Commodores. Milroe's throw got tipped up into the air before a Vanderbilt defender caught it and returned it for the touchdown.

“He did a good job,” Milroe said about the play, per Touchdown Alabama. “I have to have better eye discipline and read the coverages better. That is on me. I have to have better ball dominance and protect the football. I take all ownership of that because I should not have put Ryan in that situation. I should have gotten through my progression.”

That pick six proved costly, as the Crimson Tide ended up losing the game by five points.

Alabama football failed to meet expectations of a no. 1 ranking

The Crimson Tide spent the entire week leading into the Vanderbilt game with a no. 1 overall ranking. That was the first time that head coach Kalen DeBoer ever had a no. 1 ranked team in his career. It was asked how DeBoer would be able to respond to being the hunted for the first time.

It didn't turn out well for him or this Crimson Tide squad. Alabama went through a free fall in the college football poll following the game, as the team is now ranked no. 7. DeBoer wasn't able to handle the pressure well that comes with being at the top of the mountain.

The head coach is ultimately responsible for Alabama losing at Vanderbilt for the first time since 1969. That's hard to stomach, and it certainly puts a bad taste in the mouth for Alabama fans used to winning nearly all the time when Nick Saban was coaching the squad.

The team needs to have a short memory. Alabama football has a lot of really tough games coming up, including road contests at Tennessee and Oklahoma. The SEC is a gauntlet and each and every game can be brutal. The Crimson Tide can afford no more mistakes if they want to make the conference championship game this season.

Alabama plays South Carolina on Saturday, in a game they need to help turn around their fortunes.