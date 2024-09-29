Alabama football has a new hero. Defensive back Zabien Brown came up with a thrilling interception to seal the Crimson Tide's win Saturday night against Georgia. Brown put on a master class in defensive pass coverage, as Alabama sneaked past the Bulldogs 41-34. The defender got the interception in the end zone, and immediately took to the ground to lift the Crimson Tide.

Brown needed to come up with the play, as the Georgia football team was driving late to try and tie the game. Alabama football jumped out to a four-touchdown lead in the contest, but Georgia stormed back. They had the ball at the Alabama 20-yard line with less than a minute to go, when Brown got his turnover.

The Alabama victory was a signature win for the program, in Kalen DeBoer's first season. Alabama football puts itself in strong position to compete for an SEC championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff.

Alabama nearly blew an epic game against Georgia

The Crimson Tide survived a truly thrilling game. With former President Donald Trump in attendance, Alabama raced out to a 28-0 lead over the Bulldogs. Georgia then stormed back to make it a game, and Brown truly saved the day for the Crimson Tide with only seconds left in the game.

“Yeah, when you face a really good football team, you know there's going to be a strong push,” Alabama coach DeBoer said, per ESPN. “We pushed each other to the very end.”

Alabama remains undefeated with the victory, and DeBoer won his first SEC game. The Crimson Tide may find themselves with a no. 1 poll ranking in this week's college football Top 25 polls. The Crimson Tide were no. 4 in the country heading into the Georgia game, while the Bulldogs were no. 2. Georgia shouldn't fall too far in the polls after the loss.

Alabama football is now 4-0 on the season, in DeBoer's first campaign. Georgia falls to 3-1. The Crimson Tide next play Vanderbilt on Saturday.