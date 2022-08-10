The Alabama football juggernaut is not expected to slow down in the 2022 college football season, but the unique aspect of this program, given its runaway success under Nick Saban, is that anything less than a national championship feels like a failure, even though making the national title game is something only a few select programs can expect to achieve on a regular basis. At Alabama, being No. 2 in the country isn’t good enough. Crimson Tide football fans want to know how they can get back to No. 1, and nothing less. Let’s tackle some key questions in this Alabama football preseason scene-setter.



5) Will Bill O’Brien get better in the red zone?

Bill O’Brien did not do as well in 2021 as Steve Sarkisian did in 2020 as Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator. O’Brien did a very bad job of calling plays in the red zone in the loss to Texas A&M. He didn’t trust the running game in short-yardage situations. Bryce Young threw an interception from the 1-yard line. Every college football preseason features Alabama and what the Crimson Tide football juggernaut can do to be No. 1. Bill O’Brien getting better at his job would be part of the formula in the 2022 college football season.

4) Will sufficient depth exist at wide receiver?

Georgia fans don’t want to hear this, but it’s true: If Jameson Williams hadn’t been hurt in the national championship game, Alabama very likely would have won. Williams was a difference-maker. His absence had a central role in shaping the outcome of that game.

Crimson Tide football fans will remember that Jaylen Waddle got injured midway through the 2020 season. Alabama had more than enough weaponry at receiver to compensate for that loss. The Alabama football 2022 outlook involves a few questions bigger than this one, but having enough depth at wide receiver is certainly a key component for Nick Saban in an era when he has correctly recognized that scoring 40 points, as opposed to allowing only 10, is a more regularly consistent and dependable way to win games.

3) Will the secondary reduce the amount of leaks?

The Texas A&M upset loss had many roots, but one was the leaky coverage in the secondary. A&M receivers and tight ends were able to find open spaces in the 41-point outburst against the Tide. When Alabama loses, the secondary allowing big plays is often a main reason for the result. This group doesn’t have to be perfect, but it can’t allow a large number of big plays in one game, as it did versus A&M in 2021.

2) How high is Bryce Young’s ceiling?

He won the Heisman Trophy last year, but let’s be honest: Bryce Young did not have an unbelievable year. He had a very strong year, but he wasn’t extraordinary. Cam Newton in 2010 was extraordinary. Joe Burrow in 2019 was extraordinary. Bryce Young and the Bama offense were kept under wraps by both LSU and Auburn. If Tank Bigsby had not run out of bounds late in the Iron Bowl, the Crimson Tide probably would have lost that game by a score of 10-3. Bryce Young was very good, but he wasn’t spectacular. Can he be spectacular this season, without any real hiccups? Answering that question in the affirmative would be hugely important for Crimson Tide football … but one other component of this team is more important:

1) Is the offensive line ready to crack some skulls in 2022?

The Alabama offensive line was ordinary in 2021, and that might be slightly charitable. Auburn and LSU both dominated the Tide’s offensive front. The unit got a lot better against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, and against Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff semifinals, but there were some games in 2021 when this unit was a genuine weakness. Alabama had an elite, Cadillac offensive line in 2020, which is why DeVonta Smith and Mac Jones had superstar-level seasons (far better than Bryce Young in 2021). Bryce Young won the Heisman because he did what he did despite a not-that-great offensive line. If this Alabama offensive line punishes opposing front fours and linebackers, that is the surest sign that the Tide will roll to the 2022 college football national championship under Nick Saban.