In today’s landscape of sports, it is extremely valuable for a team to possess not just a high-caliber talent on their roster, but also one who can recruit other star athletes to join them as well. That is a perk Alabama football head coach Nick Saban does not usually have to worry about, as there is a long list of gifted football players desperate to join the proud Crimson Tide tradition.

Nonetheless, five-star quarterback Julian Sayin is doing is best to help Saban and the Alabama recruiting staff out, pitching to other prospective high-end recruits that it will be in their best interest to Roll Tide. “Alabama is Alabama. Let’s go win championships together. That’s it. That’s all you got to say,” Sayin said according to TideIllustrated.com.

The No. 2 QB in the 2024 class is committed to playing college football in Tuscaloosa after he graduates from Carlsbad High School (CA), despite still being heavily pursued by Ohio State. It is obvious that Sayin is intoxicated with the prestige and sheen that still glistens off of Bryant-Denny Stadium, even though detested foe Georgia has won the last two National Championships.

It was recently revealed that Saban will be motivated as ever to reestablish his program as the preeminent powerhouse in the country. Sayin certainly fits in those future plans, throwing for 2,708 yards and 27 touchdowns in his junior season. Scouts have lauded him for his decision-making ability and sound mechanics.

Alabama football boasts the top recruiting class for next season, but likely appreciates Sayin’s ringing endorsement and assistance on the recruiting front all the same.