Sometimes the relief of not losing is greater than the joy of winning. Alabama head coach Nick Saban has already completed a college football portfolio that would have him among the greatest coaches of all time. Yet, he is apparently far too unsatisfied with how things ended this past season to put away his headset just yet.

“I can promise you Nick Saban does not want to walk away from football after what happened this season,” ESPN’s Chris Low told The Paul Finebaum Show. The Crimson Tide had what has to be considered a down year for them after missing the College Football Playoff for only the second time since the current format was first implemented in the 2014-15 season. Alabama was left out of the coveted top four after losing to Tennessee and LSU, both on the last play of the game.

Still, though, by almost any other coach’s standards, it was a successful season, culminating with a milestone Sugar Bowl Victory over Kansas State. Perhaps, winning 11 games and having it labeled as one of Alabama’s worst campaigns in the last decade is part of Saban’s motivation to forge ahead. That, and maybe Georgia’s impending coronation as the new dynasty in college football.

The Bulldogs have been barking at the Tide’s doorstep the last couple of seasons and will look to definitely put themselves atop the perch with a three-peat, something not even Saban’s Alabama teams have ever done. Saban has done all he could to ensure that does not happen, though, amassing the top recruiting class in the country.

The Nick Saban revenge tour is underway. College football fans better be ready.