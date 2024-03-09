Nowadays, NCAA athletes have more opportunities for financial gain. With the league officially allowing players to profit off of their Name Image and Likeness (NIL) back in 2021, college stars are already earning money despite not playing a single minute of professional sports yet. This has become a widely discussed topic and was recently touched on by former NFL players Chad Ochocinco and Shannon Sharpe.
Ochocinco, in particular, talked about how NIL deals played a part in the retirement of longtime Alabama football head coach Nick Saban. During an episode of the Nightcap show, the former wide receiver went as far as saying Saban stepped down due to how NIL deals evened out the recruitment field.
“He (Saban) can't compete,” Ochocinco said, per Nightcap's official X (Twitter) account. “It evens the playing field now that NIL has come into play…Where did everybody want to go play (before)? Everybody wanted to go play at Alabama. What comes into play now? For me, coach Saban, I believe in your coaching. I believe in your system. You should believe in your players. Don't walk away from the game now that the playing field is even.”
Saban aint built for the new school @ochocinco @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/Db2Yh6LB0i
— Nightcap (@NightcapShow_) March 8, 2024
Many NIL critics argue that young prospects nowadays base their choice of school on who can provide the best NIL deals rather than program quality. Years ago, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and a select few others were basically default destinations for high school standouts dreaming of success at the next level. While they still remain the cream of the crop, smaller schools now have the ability to leverage on more flexible NIL packages to garner the interest of high-profile recruits, causing increased competition in the playing field, as Chad Ochocinco mentioned.
Money talks, and it now makes the college sporting world go round.