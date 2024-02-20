Just because Nick Saban is no longer the head coach of Alabama football, it doesn't mean he can't impact the program anymore. His presence in Tuscaloosa will still be felt, as it's been revealed that he will have an advisory role for the Crimson Tide. The multi-titled head coach gave a little bit more insight about how he plans to fulfill the job.

“Well, that's our home, that's our family, it's our community. We're going to continue to do things to help the community every way that we can,” the Alabama football great said during Monday's Nick Saban Legacy Awards (h/t The Spun).

“The coaches all know that I'm available if they need me in any way, shape or form to help them. I talk to [new head coach] Kalen [DeBoer] every now and then and talk to the defensive coordinator [Kane Wommack] every now and then. He's going to come over and meet me this week sometime. We're around. We're there to support the players in any way that we can to help them be successful.”

Succeeding Saban as Alabama football head coach is Kalen DeBoer, who has quite a tough act to follow. Under Saban, the Crimson Tide won six national titles, including two during the BCS era. Saban retired from coaching college football at the end of the 2023 season in which the Crimson Tide fell short of taking home another title when they lost to the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Rose Bowl.